Zbrojovka reacts to an unsuccessful start to the season. The former midfielder of Liberec Mara is coming

“I am very much looking forward to working in Brno. It is an ambitious club that has a clear goal of moving from the second division back to the first division. I already talked about it with coach Klusáček. I want to contribute to it as much as possible,” Mara confided after signing the contract for the club’s website.

Brno sports manager Zdeněk Psotka welcomes his arrival. “We are happy that we managed to complete the transfer. He is an experienced midfielder who is able to handle defensive tasks and add a superstructure forward. He should help us immediately,” he expects.

Mara does not go into an unknown environment. “In the past I played with Roman Potočný, Tomáš Smejkal and Martin Nový. And of course I also know other footballers from Zbrojovka. Especially Kuby Řezniček and Šural,” he revealed. He particularly remembers one match against Brno in the Liberec jersey. “In my entire career, I missed maybe only two penalties. I didn’t convert one of them against Zbrojovce. It was caught by Martin Berkovec, who will now be my partner,” he recalled in May 2021.

Kamso Mara came to Europe from his native Guinea in 2016, when he agreed on his first engagement with Vlašimi. He then scored his first starts in the Czech highest competition in Jihlava. In total, he played 97 games and scored eleven goals. For Liberec, he also played in nine duels in the European League, in which he scored three times. He also has thirteen starts for the national team of Guinea, including qualification for the World Cup or the African Cup of Nations.

Zbrojovka, which defeated Chrudim 4:1 after two previous setbacks at the weekend and is in fifth place in the second league table after five rounds with seven points, can play for the first time on Friday in a televised match on the field of Spartan B team.