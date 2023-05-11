Zero Assoluto: ‘AS Roma you are part of me’. Video

20 maggio. After 7 years, the Roman duo composed of Thomas De Gasperi and Matteo Maffucci returns to perform live at the Fabrique in Milan. Romans and Romanists, the exclusive interview with Sky Sport between music and yellow and red faith “There is something magical about Rome”.

Do you feel you are a point of reference for the new generations?

THOMAS: “Our sound has kind of launched a model”.

MATTEO: “I have to say the sound and also a certain way of writing songs: that is, reasoning through images, in a somewhat cinematic way and also the way we approached music”.

You made an entire generation of kids dream and sing by writing beautiful songs. How has your life changed?

MATTEO: “It is easier to analyze it today than while it was happening. We just did the one thing that was easy for us to do in that historical period: that is writing songs. All of this was the result of an urgency, a desire, an immense passion. And it was a cascade of creativity that we overwhelmed”.

THOMAS: “Perhaps we also did it with a little recklessness, a lot of recklessness. It was a different period and therefore also the path you were going to take was not clear. It’s not that we had the goal of revenge. It was simply music, passion, friendship, singing and traveling. It was just this thing here. Pure”.

A song you are particularly attached to?

MATTEO: “There are two songs that changed our perception of what we were doing. Uno and “MEZZ’ORA” because although it was a success, it became even more so over the years, but it wasn’t sensational. But it was the first song where we saw people sing along with us. “SIMPLELY” instead it was just the switch”.

THOMAS: “HALF AN HOUR, it was already a long time that we made music and no one sang our songs because they didn’t know them; therefore, we were used to simply singing and making people listen. In that case however, I remember perfectly that that summer we looked at each other and… but did you hear it too? And then it all started from there…”