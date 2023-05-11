Zero Assoluto: ‘AS Roma you are part of me’. Video

20 maggio. After 7 years, the Roman duo composed of Thomas De Gasperi and Matteo Maffucci returns to perform live at the Fabrique in Milan. Romans and Romanists, the exclusive interview with Sky Sport between music and yellow and red faith “There is something magical about Rome”.
Do you feel you are a point of reference for the new generations?
THOMAS: “Our sound has kind of launched a model”.
MATTEO: “I have to say the sound and also a certain way of writing songs: that is, reasoning through images, in a somewhat cinematic way and also the way we approached music”.
You made an entire generation of kids dream and sing by writing beautiful songs. How has your life changed?
MATTEO: “It is easier to analyze it today than while it was happening. We just did the one thing that was easy for us to do in that historical period: that is writing songs. All of this was the result of an urgency, a desire, an immense passion. And it was a cascade of creativity that we overwhelmed”.
THOMAS: “Perhaps we also did it with a little recklessness, a lot of recklessness. It was a different period and therefore also the path you were going to take was not clear. It’s not that we had the goal of revenge. It was simply music, passion, friendship, singing and traveling. It was just this thing here. Pure”.
A song you are particularly attached to?
MATTEO: “There are two songs that changed our perception of what we were doing. Uno and “MEZZ’ORA” because although it was a success, it became even more so over the years, but it wasn’t sensational. But it was the first song where we saw people sing along with us. “SIMPLELY” instead it was just the switch”.
THOMAS: “HALF AN HOUR, it was already a long time that we made music and no one sang our songs because they didn’t know them; therefore, we were used to simply singing and making people listen. In that case however, I remember perfectly that that summer we looked at each other and… but did you hear it too? And then it all started from there…”
Romans and Romanists. You have lived through Francesco Totti’s golden years. What player was he for Rome, for Rome and for you?
MATTEO: “When Totti retired on my birthday, on my fortieth birthday, I understood that my youth was over. And it’s incredible, because I’m more or less the same age as Francesco Totti. He’s always been there for me, so for me Roma is Francesco Totti. It is emotionally, because he was having the best time of my life ever. So for me Totti is more than an older brother, he is more than a relative. It’s just a concept.”
THOMAS: “I’m not a great football expert. I’ve never been as passionate as Matteo, who doesn’t talk to you for a whole day if Roma play badly. But I understood that if we talk about Totti or De Rossi, we are talking about people who have married a shirt. They represented a city”.
Could Dybala become as important as Totti?
MATTEO: “He’s a player who is above average, it’s objective. We don’t find out today Dybala. I don’t know if he will be able to become like Totti, but he will certainly be able to become the leader who can lead this team towards important goals ”.
Mourinho?…
MATTEO: “When the news about Mourinho in Rome came out I thought it was a fake, because it came out like this, suddenly. For me it is still incredible today to think that we have Josè Mourinho on the Roma bench. This thing fills me with joy and makes me enjoy like crazy”.
Where can this Rome go?
MATTEO: “I have the impression that a desire has arisen to open a cycle. We hadn’t won trophies for I don’t know how many decades and therefore taking home a trophy in Mourinho’s first year, and today being able to play for a semi-final in the Europa League, I see it as something important despite Roma in the last ten years in Europe has always behaved well. Very good I would say.”
If this Rome were your song…
MATTEO: “Maybe “SIMPLY”, indeed, I have it. “YOU ARE PART OF ME” and that’s all I’m saying. I think the title already says it all”.