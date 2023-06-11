Home » Zhang: “Proud of Inter, we are second to none” – Football
(ANSA) – ISTANBUL, JUNE 10 – “We are proud of what the team has done: in sport there is also defeat, but tonight Inter proved they are second to none”.

This was stated by Steven Zhang, Inter president, after the defeat against Manchester City in the Champions League final.

“We have shown that we deserved this final, before tonight everyone thought there was no match – he added to Sky – and that we were the underdog. We have laid strong foundations, they will be valid for the future”. (HANDLE).

