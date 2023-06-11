Home » Because embracing the racist Saied won’t stop the Tunisian exodus
Because embracing the racist Saied won’t stop the Tunisian exodus

Because embracing the racist Saied won't stop the Tunisian exodus

From 23 October 2019, the date on which Kais Saied seized power in Tunisia with a coup d’état, the country is sinking into a terrible economic, political and social crisis. Saied gathered all powers into his own hands and suspended Parliament. There are trade unionists who end up in prison, opponents who are persecuted. In sweet Tunisia, absolute power has been established and on February 21 this head of state, who is not afraid of words or respect for the most basic human rights, gave a hateful and racist speech.

