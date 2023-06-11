Success of Italian organic products: in Mexico behind only the USA

Made in Italy, the analysis by Ita.Bio consecrates the attractiveness of the Belpaese abroad

With a value of 59 million euros, Mexico it just sits in 35th place in the global organic ranking in terms of market share. The trend it is though very positive with a 12% growth just in the last year and one forecast of an average annual +7% until 2026led by a young consumer base increasingly attentive to well-being and health.

These are some of the findings that emerged from the original survey on Mexican consumers which is being presented today at the sixth forum Ita.Bio, the online data and information platform for the internationalization of Made in Italy organic products curated by Nomisma and promoted by ICE Agency and FederBio.

Organic, growing segment in Mexico

Il organic sector in Mexico it is growing: +14% the number of organic farms and +10% the surfaces only in the last year, despite still representing only 0.2% of the total agricultural area.

With a per capita expenditure of less than 1 euro per person, organic farming in Mexico still represents one small market niche which mainly affects specific population targets (young people and families with children under the age of 12), so much so that the share of organic consumers does not reach 30% in the upper classes of big cities.

Dimensions, however, which imply enormous growth potentialalso supported by the gradual but constant change in the lifestyles and food consumption of Mexican families. A path towards healthier habits, strongly driven by Mexican governmentwhich has been struggling hard in recent years, through prohibitions and taxation, to fight against one of the most high rates of obesity in the world.

Mexico, the organic market to fight the scourge of obesity

