Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rental Team kicks off new season with departure ceremony

Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rental Team Holds New Season Departure Ceremony

Shaoxing City, China – On October 17, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rental Team held their departure ceremony and fan meeting for the upcoming 2023-2024 Chinese Men’s Professional Basketball League (CBA) season. The event took place in the Keqiao District of Shaoxing City, where the team’s coaching staff, players, and fans gathered to celebrate the start of a new basketball season.

Head coach Wang Shilong and his coaching team were present at the ceremony, alongside the team’s foreign players. This marks an exciting moment for the team and fans as they prepare for the challenges that lie ahead in the upcoming season.

The departure ceremony and fan meeting provided an opportunity for the players and coaching staff to share their thoughts and plans for the season. They answered questions from the media and engaged with fans, showcasing their determination and commitment to achieving success.

During the event, new foreign aid players Reginald Perry and Malik Newman made their debut appearance, adding to the team’s roster of talented players. Their presence brought an air of anticipation and excitement among the fans.

The ceremony also featured a group photo session that included players, coaches, and special guests. It was a moment to showcase the unity and camaraderie within the team, setting a positive tone for the upcoming season.

Not only did the players and coaching staff participate actively, but they also interacted with their fans. Players such as Wu Qian, Yu Jiahao, and Wu Qian attended the event, answering questions from the audience and signing autographs for young fans. The players’ accessibleness further strengthened the bond between the team and their supporters.

The departure ceremony and fan meeting were a true celebration of the sport, team spirit, and the anticipation for a promising basketball season. With the support of their dedicated fans, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rental Team is ready to embark on an exciting journey towards success in the Chinese Men’s Professional Basketball League.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi showcased the memorable moments captured during the event, allowing fans and supporters to relive the excitement and highlights.

As the new season approaches, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rental Team is filled with hope, determination, and enthusiasm. They are eager to make their mark on the court and bring pride to their fans and the city of Shaoxing.

