Introducing FRED Audacious Blue: The First Blue Lab-Grown Diamond by FRED

FRED, the renowned jewelry master, has introduced FRED Audacious Blue, the brand’s first blue lab-grown diamond, utilizing their exclusive FRED Hero Cut cutting process. Inspired by the beauty of blue lab-grown diamonds, FRED has ingeniously incorporated them into the new Force 10 Duality high-end jewelry series, combining them with natural white diamonds to showcase brilliance.

Throughout his life, Mr. Fred Samuel, the founder of FRED, stayed true to his intentions and relied on his strong determination and innate aesthetic knowledge to achieve excellence. He continuously challenged conventions and brought extraordinary creative jewelry to the world. In the 1920s, he foresaw the beauty of cultured pearls and even subverted traditional jewelry styles with the creation of the Force 10 series in 1966. This series combined fine steel braided chain ropes with gold chain buckles to create versatile and multipurpose jewelry suitable for various occasions.

The spirit of innovation has always been the defining characteristic of FRED. The brand has consistently demonstrated a forward-thinking and unconventional approach, which is fully embodied in the launch of FRED Audacious Blue. The name itself perfectly captures the essence of the brand, showcasing its bold and fearless spirit. The inclusion of blue lab-grown diamonds pays homage to the brand’s classic color, reflecting its passion for the French Riviera, the ocean, and water sports.

The FRED Audacious Blue diamond showcases the brand’s unique FRED Hero Cut cutting process, creating a distinctive sail-shaped design that combines elegance and resilience. This design symbolizes the vigor, strength, and fearless courage of the brand’s founder, Mr. Fred Samuel. Blue diamonds are already known to be rare, and those with bright colors and brilliant fire are even more elusive. The birth of these diamonds, originating from the depths of the ancient ocean, after years of precipitation and carving, ensures their uniqueness.

In an era where lab-grown diamonds are becoming increasingly common, FRED’s choice to use blue lab-grown diamonds is unexpected but reasonable, showcasing the brand’s bold and innovative spirit. FRED Audacious Blue diamonds possess the same chemical composition as natural diamonds and are of exceptional quality. The brand has enlisted top experts from Europe and the United States to create lab-grown diamonds certified by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) using exquisite craftsmanship and superb skills. Each FRED Audacious Blue stone can be traced from its birth to final polishing, highlighting its uniqueness.

FRED’s aspirations to incorporate blue diamonds into high-end jewelry are further evidence of the brand’s bold and innovative nature. The brand’s tireless efforts and dedication to research and development have resulted in the perfect display of the FRED blue hue, capturing the shades of the ocean, the sunlight’s refraction, and the waves’ undulations. This exquisite color reflects Mr. Fred Samuel’s love for the sea and epitomizes the free-spirited attitude he injected into the brand.

The cutting process of FRED Audacious Blue is also a testament to the brand’s commitment to excellence. The FRED Hero Cut cutting process gives the diamonds an unparalleled fire and depth. With precise proportions and 36 facets that shine with dazzling blue light, this cutting technique is unprecedented in the jewelry industry and exclusive to FRED. It draws inspiration from the shape of a shield, representing outstanding courage, tenacity, and confidence. It encourages wearers to emulate Mr. Fred Samuel, leading warriors in their own lives and maintaining a positive and optimistic attitude.

Integrity is paramount in every FRED Audacious Blue stone. To ensure flawless quality, FRED requires rough stones of substantial size, which may take several months to create, depending on the carat weight. Each element carries significance, with the number of facets in the FRED Hero Cut cutting process mirroring the number of facets, and 36 carats representing the year of the brand’s founding – 1936. These details pay tribute to the brand’s founder and infuse FRED Audacious Blue with symbolism and meaning. Notably, an 8.88-carat blue lab-grown diamond with FRED Hero Cut, certified by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), has been launched, symbolizing luck and serving as a perfect tribute to Mr. Fred Samuel.

Triple innovation sets FRED apart, showcasing exceptional craftsmanship and lending unique splendor to the new designs. The Force 10 Duality high-end jewelry series, under the brand’s bold innovation, breathes new life into the classic unisex aesthetic. The collision and fusion of different materials, colors, and shapes serve as design inspiration, injecting new vitality into the brand’s pioneering spirit. The Force 10 series of bracelets, known for its distinct and unique aesthetic since 1966, has been revitalized with the pure and powerful light radiating from the blue lab-grown diamonds. The new Force 10 Duality fine jewelry collection features four different designs that offer versatility and cater to daily wear needs. Each piece is set with a 0.5-carat FRED Audacious Blue lab-grown diamond certified by GIA, accented with diamonds of various cuts, and embellished with cabochon-shaped blue sapphires and white diamonds on the chain buckle.

FRED’s audacious exploration of creativity continues to captivate and inspire jewelry enthusiasts worldwide. The brand’s relentless pursuit of excellence, symbolized by the introduction of FRED Audacious Blue, solidifies its position as an industry leader. With the infusion of blue lab-grown diamonds, FRED once again demonstrates its commitment to innovative technology and the creation of breathtaking jewelry designs.

Share this: Facebook

X

