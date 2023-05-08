Zhejiang Chouzhou men’s basketball team starts to hit the championship at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium tonight-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Zhejiang Chouzhou men’s basketball team began to hit the championship at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium tonight

2023-05-08

Only a few minutes after ticketing, all the six-price tickets from 300 yuan to 2080 yuan were sold out

Today at 19:35, the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium will usher in the highest-level event after the completion of the venue-the 2022-2023 season CBA finals. Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rental Men’s Basketball Team will compete with Liaoning Men’s Basketball Team in the first finals here. This is also the first time in the history of Chouzhou Men’s Basketball Team that they have reached the finals. They will attack for the first championship.

This season, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rental Men’s Basketball Team set off a “youth storm”: 35 wins and 7 losses in the regular season, won the league title, had a bye in the first round of the playoffs, eliminated Guangzhou in the second round, and reversed in the semifinals after being one game behind. , In the end, they defeated Shenzhen with a big score of 3:2 and advanced to the finals. Facing the defending champion and experienced Liaoning, it is worth looking forward to how the young Chouzhou boys will use their strengths to limit their opponents and strive for their first victory.

The Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium is the venue for the Hangzhou Asian Games basketball game. This match of the highest level of Chinese basketball has also attracted many fans to watch the game. Only a few minutes after ticketing, the six priced tickets from 300 yuan to 2080 yuan were sold out, which shows the popularity and attention.

The finals adopt a 7-game 4-win system. The top-ranked Chouzhou men’s basketball team in the regular season has home court advantage. If they can get off to a good start tonight, fans can watch at least one more game here. When he stopped in the semi-finals two years ago, Chouzhou player Wu Qian shouted the slogan “We have been making progress, give us a little more time, and we will definitely strive for the glory we can get”, looking forward to the boys realizing their dreams at home.