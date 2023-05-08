Obligation to transform gas cookers into induction cookers with the new EU law, new important clue

The EU is putting forward a new proposal to transform all gas cookers into induction cookers as part of a broader green program to make the environment cleaner. AND in support of the new obligation that the EU is preparing to impose to stop gas cookers comes a new clue. Let’s see what it is and what it entails.

Important new clue on the obligation to transform gas cookers into induction cookers

Additional EU green obligations for energy saving

To encourage the EU energy saving plan, a new law is being discussed for replacement of all gas cookers with induction cookers, with a passage which, exactly as already explained for the obligation to renovate low energy class houses, could be gradual, to be completed in a few years even if there is still no official information on the matter.

Induction cookers do not use gas as fuel to generate a flame that heats pots and pans but have a surface made up of a uniform glass-ceramic plate, below which a series of coils are positioned, resting on a ferrite core. When an induction hob fire is activated, an electric current passes through the coils, generating a magnetic field that heats the pot placed on top of the hob and its contents.

Thanks to this mechanism, the burners of induction hobs heat up very quickly, thus making it possible to bring water to the boil in less time, and to cook faster, in general, reaching the desired temperature for a given cooking and this significantly reduces yes the cooking times and, consequently, the expenditure of energy.

A new clue comes directly from the USA to support the new EU law on the obligation to transform gas cookers into induction cookers. After a long time and many discussions, in fact, according to the latest news, New York is the first US state to pass a ban on gas stoves starting in 2026.

This is a novelty that will have an impact on both experienced citizens and restaurant owners and cooks and kitchen workers will need to be well trained in the use of new cooking technologies, such as induction hobs.

Switching from gas cookers to induction cookers could require additional time and costs for staff training, but have positive impacts on the health and indoor air quality of homes and restaurants, considering that gas combustion produces carbon monoxide carbon and other pollutants that can be harmful to health, while induction hobs do not produce fumes or emissions.

Not only the transformation of gas cookers into induction cookers and the obligation to green renovate houses in lower energy classes: the EU would, in fact, have intervened with new announcements make solar panels mandatory for all public and commercial buildings from 2026 onwards, beyond a specific size, and by 2030 mandatory for all residential buildings.

The EU’s goal is to double European photovoltaic capacity and install 600 new gigawatts by 2030, a project that will be in stages, as announced, for which:

by 2026 all new commercial and public buildings with a useful area greater than 250 square meters must have solar panels;

by 2027 the obligation will also apply to existing buildings of the same type;

from 2029 the obligation to install solar panels will have to concern all new residential buildings.

According to what was announced, in one year, the initiative should generate about 19 terawatt hours which will increase to 58 by 2025.

Another obligation that the EU would like to impose for the purpose of saving energy and making the environment cleaner is that of stop installing gas boilers. The objective of the European Union would be to overcome the use of gas boilers in a few years, considered decidedly polluting and the time limit identified is 2029.

According to the latest news, starting from that year the old boilers will no longer be on the market and the first step could take place between 2025 and 2026, when the related incentives will no longer be available and will instead be exclusively aimed the installation of alternative technologies and the replacement of old systems, up to 2029, the deadline for stopping the sale of autonomous boilers fueled by fossil fuels on the market.

