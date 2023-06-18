Zhejiang Yiwu International Fan “Village BA” kicks off and “ignites” the national sports atmosphere-Chinanews.com

The International Friends Team played the first round with the “Da Chen All-Star Team”.Photo by Gong Shuhong

Chinanews.com, Yiwu, June 18th (Dong Yixin and Gong Shuhong) On the evening of June 17th, the first “Village BA” in Yiwu, Zhejiang Province kicked off passionately in Baliqiaotou Village, Dachen Town, with participants from Germany, Senegal, Benin, Guinea, Rwanda, etc. Foreign nationals from many countries and regions in Italy formed the International Friends Team to compete with the “Dachen All-Star Team” in the first round.

game scene.Photo by Gong Shuhong

With the kick off of the whistle, the “Dachen All-Star Team” took the lead in getting the ball, but unfortunately, the first wave of offensive basketball missed the basket and failed to win the ball first. In the case of falling behind in the start, the “Dachen All-Star Team” through timely suspension of communication and personnel adjustments, valiantly caught up all the way, and once completed the overtake after narrowing the point difference. The team made a buzzer-beater and lost 43:44 by one point.

The players chased bravely at the scene of the game.Photo by Gong Shuhong

It is reported that this year’s “Village BA” has a total of 19 participating teams, 14 of which are village representative teams. Among the players on the field are young farmers, rural creators, e-commerce experts, farmers, international friends, etc.; There are three stages of group round robin, cross-promotion and final. There are 3 competition venues, 4 competition days per week, and a schedule of about 20 days. In mobilizing the sports enthusiasm of the whole people.

The match scene was crowded with people.Photo by Gong Shuhong

Yiwu is known as the “small commodity capital of the world“, with 2.1 million kinds of commodities sent to more than 230 countries and regions, attracting tens of thousands of foreigners to live here. (over)