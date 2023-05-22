Home » Zhoushan “Village BA”, the champion rewards a pig_Zhejiang Online
Sports

Zhoushan “Village BA”, the champion rewards a pig_Zhejiang Online

by admin

Zhoushan “Village BA”, the champion rewards a pig

2023-05-22 12:07:17

Source: Sport Tribune

Correspondent Teng Zhongping Guo Jie Huang Ninglu

As the whistle of the referee blows, the participating players compete for each other, attack and defend, pass, break through, and layup… On the morning of May 20th, at Luomen Yujia Square, Zhanmao Street, Putuo District, Zhoushan City, The “Zhan BA” and Zhanmao Village Basketball Game kicked off lively, with cheers and cheers coming and going.

This “Zhan BA” competition is mainly participated by basketball enthusiasts from Zhanmao villages, enterprises, institutions, and garrison troops. There are 12 participating teams, 8 of which are composed of villagers. Although the contestants are not professional athletes, the competition organization and schedule are very standardized. The competition is equipped with professional referees, and according to the knockout rules, the champion, runner-up and third place will be determined from the 12 participating teams and trophies and medals will be awarded. The competition will last for a week. It is worth mentioning that the prizes of this competition are beyond everyone’s expectations – the champion rewards a local high-quality pig, the runner-up rewards two herding goats, and the third runner-up rewards a woodland chicken each.

According to the lottery before the match, the first match will be held between the “host” team of Luomen Village and the team of Hengjie Village. The atmosphere is lively. “The competition provides a valuable platform for the staff of the government agencies, enterprise representatives, villagers, and resident officers and soldiers to learn from each other and communicate with each other,” said Ye Nan, Secretary of the Party Branch of Luomen Village.

See also  The Supreme Court and the clash over the "only yes is yes" disrupt Sánchez's plans 100 days after the elections

It is reported that “Exhibition BA” is an important part of the Putuo Zhanmao Neighborhood Cultural Festival. On the morning of the same day, the Zhanmao Neighborhood Cultural Festival of “Neighbors Gather Strength, Harmonious Villages” kicked off at Yujia Square in Luomen Village. The people in the jurisdiction, representatives of government agencies, enterprises and institutions gathered together, using the “festival” as a medium, and using “competition” as friends to share the friendship between neighbors. “In the next step, we will use the Neighborhood Cultural Festival as a carrier to continuously enrich the sports and cultural life of the masses, strive to build a warm and harmonious rural neighborhood environment, and inject power and vitality into rural revitalization.” Deputy Secretary and Office of Zhanmao Street Party Working Committee Director Jiang Jie said.

Label:cultural festival; countryside; participating teams
edit: Bi Zhen

Related Reading


You may also like

Miami after third win shortly before entering the...

Operation by China to strengthen ties with former...

Insufficient refereeing ability in serious violent acts in...

NBA, “White Hot” in Miami: Jayson Tatum arrives...

HOCKEY ONLINE: Denmark will play in the Nordic...

World Table Tennis Championships Comprehensive: Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong...

Sarri, sentences Marino? in addition to the penalty...

Vegas also wins second game in NHL semifinals

the star of Casadei-breaking latest news shines at...

This summer, a perfect encounter with ice and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy