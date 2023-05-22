Zhoushan “Village BA”, the champion rewards a pig_Zhejiang Online

Zhoushan “Village BA”, the champion rewards a pig

Source: Sport Tribune





Correspondent Teng Zhongping Guo Jie Huang Ninglu

As the whistle of the referee blows, the participating players compete for each other, attack and defend, pass, break through, and layup… On the morning of May 20th, at Luomen Yujia Square, Zhanmao Street, Putuo District, Zhoushan City, The “Zhan BA” and Zhanmao Village Basketball Game kicked off lively, with cheers and cheers coming and going.

This “Zhan BA” competition is mainly participated by basketball enthusiasts from Zhanmao villages, enterprises, institutions, and garrison troops. There are 12 participating teams, 8 of which are composed of villagers. Although the contestants are not professional athletes, the competition organization and schedule are very standardized. The competition is equipped with professional referees, and according to the knockout rules, the champion, runner-up and third place will be determined from the 12 participating teams and trophies and medals will be awarded. The competition will last for a week. It is worth mentioning that the prizes of this competition are beyond everyone’s expectations – the champion rewards a local high-quality pig, the runner-up rewards two herding goats, and the third runner-up rewards a woodland chicken each.

According to the lottery before the match, the first match will be held between the “host” team of Luomen Village and the team of Hengjie Village. The atmosphere is lively. “The competition provides a valuable platform for the staff of the government agencies, enterprise representatives, villagers, and resident officers and soldiers to learn from each other and communicate with each other,” said Ye Nan, Secretary of the Party Branch of Luomen Village.

It is reported that “Exhibition BA” is an important part of the Putuo Zhanmao Neighborhood Cultural Festival. On the morning of the same day, the Zhanmao Neighborhood Cultural Festival of “Neighbors Gather Strength, Harmonious Villages” kicked off at Yujia Square in Luomen Village. The people in the jurisdiction, representatives of government agencies, enterprises and institutions gathered together, using the “festival” as a medium, and using “competition” as friends to share the friendship between neighbors. “In the next step, we will use the Neighborhood Cultural Festival as a carrier to continuously enrich the sports and cultural life of the masses, strive to build a warm and harmonious rural neighborhood environment, and inject power and vitality into rural revitalization.” Deputy Secretary and Office of Zhanmao Street Party Working Committee Director Jiang Jie said.