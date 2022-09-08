Home Technology 【Mid-Autumn Festival Offer】CHAHO Gaming Chair Only $99.99 | STAR CLUB
【Mid-Autumn Festival Offer】CHAHO Gaming Chair Only $99.99

CHAHO COMPUTER GAMING CHAIR Computer Chair

CHAHO COMPUTER GAMING CHAIR Computer Chair

The innovative implantable USB electric massage makes the lumbar cushion effectively relieve your fatigue, and the ergonomic design makes it an ideal seat for play, work and study.

➤High-quality materials High-quality PU leather (skin-friendly and easy to clean), high-density thickened sponge (high resilience, more comfortable), silent PU wheels (to protect the wooden floor from being scratched).

➤International standard high-safety explosion-proof gas spring, solid metal frame structure, heavy-duty chair feet with casters, solid structure.

Multifunctional 90-180 degree adjustable backrest, seat height and armrest adjustable, 360° swivel circular base, tilt lock function, retractable footrest, removable headrest and lumbar pad

(red, pink, black, blue optional)

Original price $149.99 33% Off

special offer$99.99

