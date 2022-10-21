❀ Antecedent summary❀

Maybe I ran out of creative energy a few months ago,

This month, some Sha is almost always next door“Elephant City (Like Social）」lay on the floor,

Let all kinds of cats, foxes, soft rabbits and dogs hook BOT to wash the version every day, and immerse yourself in the texts of ACGN and stationery and food.

Received until the evening of October 20﻿@Matty﻿ ‘s private message,

just got it“Matt City”New features are here! Curious baby said that of course, he has to try it soon!ヾ(*´∀ ˋ*)ﾉ

news/processed/1080w/embed/282dc42e-a861-40d2-bd77-0c700efa730b.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/282dc42e-a861-40d2-bd77-0c700efa730b.jpeg” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/282dc42e-a861-40d2-bd77-0c700efa730b.webp”/> 【Use online template to make】https://www.canva.com/design/play

In short, it is a great honor to have the first experience to participate in this non-public activity ❤ (*ˇωˇ*person)

news/processed/1080w/embed/99923dfa-0cc1-4449-9ce1-c51b849c83b1.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/99923dfa-0cc1-4449-9ce1-c51b849c83b1.png” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/99923dfa-0cc1-4449-9ce1-c51b849c83b1.webp”/>

❀ Support List❀

Originally, I wanted to distribute it to more than ten people, but it turned out that some authors had not bound the little fox wallet, which made it impossible to use. 😱

好幾位繪師因為這個因素，某莎沒辦法拿 USDT 銅板砸他呢！( ´•̥̥̥ω•̥̥̥` )

It is strongly recommended that you adopt a little fox as soon as possible, and love and protect it!

Not only does it help us to buy Travelloggers NFT at OpenSea to enable voyage logs,

It can also help us send and receive Tether (USDT) stable coins! (๑•̀ㅂ•́)و✧



news/processed/1080w/embed/c0369b86-cd91-4d6e-b31a-80bd9ce47b15.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/c0369b86-cd91-4d6e-b31a-80bd9ce47b15.jpeg” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/c0369b86-cd91-4d6e-b31a-80bd9ce47b15.webp”/>

Later, I suddenly thought of the transaction fee of the little fox wallet.

Worrying about the embarrassment that the money card cannot be transferred in the wallet again, I dare not send all the activity funds received.

It would be embarrassing if you couldn’t even swap the balance in your wallet! ∑(ι´Дン)ノ

After all, the MATIC left in my wallet in the past only had very few decimal points.



So this time, it will be distributed by 0.6 × 8 = 4.8 USDT.

The remaining 0.2 USDT was converted into MATIC for emergencies, which happened to be close to 1:1 at the current exchange rate of certain Sha’s writing.

Therefore, 0.2 MATIC is reserved as the transaction fee.

In short, the following is the list of support for certain Sha this time.

What are the criteria for selecting texts and pictures? Well, everyone’s preferences are different~

Mousha is a mascot with weak brain waves who will like the illustrations, delicious food, and small animal farms she likes!

This is the reason why the HKD in the wallet cannot always be accumulated to withdraw money, and they are all thrown out.囧mm



news/processed/1080w/embed/da9b24f9-764c-4c7b-b132-312049d67b8c.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/da9b24f9-764c-4c7b-b132-312049d67b8c.jpeg” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/da9b24f9-764c-4c7b-b132-312049d67b8c.webp”/>

﻿@Mao Yu﻿ ﻿@si Kaoru﻿ ﻿@lolo﻿ ﻿French Daily Journal by @Lili﻿ ﻿Drawing time by @TCLin﻿

﻿@ Gardenia Durian﻿ ﻿@By Yuhe﻿ ﻿@Ferret pen wide noodles﻿

As for the MATIC converted from gold in this event,

After deducting the supported transaction authorization costs, the balance is still about 0.1 MATIC.

Mousha decided to use the extra 0.1 MATIC as a support amount.



Within seven days (before the end of the UTC+8 time zone on October 28, 2022)if a friend of Matt meets:

MetaMask 收到 Polygon 網路的 USDT，卻因為沒有 MATIC 而無法做任何交易。 例如：交換貨幣（Swap）、支持、出金等。

You can leave a message below this article.

A certain Sha will give 0.025 MATIC to the first two who seek supportto help marketers exchange USDT to MATIC.

According to this experience,

USDT to MATIC per transaction The handling fee probably falls in the range of 0.024～0.025 MATIC，

After checking the MATIC required to send MATIC, it is found that it is also in the same range.

Therefore, if there are no other influencing factors in the near future, we can support the two marketers and just use up the money for the event.

Next, is the Mengxin teaching manual, the text is long and the picture is more detailed ❤



news/processed/1080w/embed/bbf28d4a-cad3-4220-814e-ce0345dc0246.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/bbf28d4a-cad3-4220-814e-ce0345dc0246.png” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/bbf28d4a-cad3-4220-814e-ce0345dc0246.webp”/>

❀ Mengxin Teaching Manual❀

萌新不用怕！莎莎手把手陪你來使用 Matters 的 Polygon-USDT 支持功能✦ 以下教學皆以繁體中文 Windows 的 Chrome 瀏覽器為例。

🦊 Step 1｜First adopt a little fox

Open Chrome’s online app store, search for MetaMask and find Fox Wallet.

It is important to note here that,“Publisher”for「metamask.io」It’s the one with the tick“Genuine”Oh!

🔗 https://ppt.cc/fOi3rx (The URL is too long, shorten it XD)



news/processed/1080w/embed/169b329c-9ffe-45e8-a8af-16dc0ed40b5e.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/169b329c-9ffe-45e8-a8af-16dc0ed40b5e.png” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/169b329c-9ffe-45e8-a8af-16dc0ed40b5e.webp”/> https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/metamask/nkbihfbeogaeaoehlefnkodbefgpgknn

After installation, click on the little fox icon of the browser’s extension function, and this screen will appear.

news/processed/1080w/embed/9e0f5d95-6cd0-4247-9375-af3f375a6ab5.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/9e0f5d95-6cd0-4247-9375-af3f375a6ab5.jpeg” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/9e0f5d95-6cd0-4247-9375-af3f375a6ab5.webp”/> chrome-extension://nkbihfbeogaeaoehlefnkodbefgpgknn/home.html#initialize/welcome

click“start using”you can select“Import to Wallet”or”Create a wallet”。

If you don’t have a wallet, please follow the instructions on the page to create a wallet and get an empty wallet to bind your Matters account.

Note: 助憶詞私鑰等，請務必手寫下來保存好，請勿將它儲存到電腦設備中，尤其是雲端！ 因為若是哪天電腦中毒，或是雲端廠商被駭，存在這類錢包的貨幣估計會被偷了。

Related news 🔗 https://ppt.cc/f3A3zx

🦊 Step 2｜Help the little fox build a home

Next, go to Matters and log in to your account, then go to“setting”page found“Wallet Settings”。

🔗 https://matters.news/me/settings

press“Go to Settings”After that, please follow the instructions on the page to connect to MetaMask.



news/processed/1080w/embed/8bc03250-3695-4435-a51d-0e7d6ad5248f.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/8bc03250-3695-4435-a51d-0e7d6ad5248f.jpeg” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/8bc03250-3695-4435-a51d-0e7d6ad5248f.webp”/>

After the binding is successful, the wallet setting block on the setting page, using the encrypted wallet login field, will become the encrypted wallet address.

this personal“Encrypted Wallet Address”，

will be the citizens“Receive USDT at Matters”The address used is usually「0x」beginning.

news/processed/1080w/embed/f42a341c-8d48-4193-8893-584d3942e6d3.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/f42a341c-8d48-4193-8893-584d3942e6d3.jpeg” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/f42a341c-8d48-4193-8893-584d3942e6d3.webp”/>

For detailed binding teaching, please refer to﻿@Matty ﻿published“Matters Crypto Wallet Guide”。

🔗 https://matters.news/@hi176/340008

🦊 Step 3｜ Help the fox den decorate

Just created the bound little fox wallet, which is of course empty.

And not just empty, the default network is also“Ethereum Main Network”。

But the USDT that Matters can use to support is from the Polygon network. How to add a switch?



news/processed/1080w/embed/68e3de6d-c319-4a7a-910d-fc514b27c348.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/68e3de6d-c319-4a7a-910d-fc514b27c348.jpeg” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/68e3de6d-c319-4a7a-910d-fc514b27c348.webp”/>

we click“Add Network”。

It will bring up this page, asking us to fill in the fields one by one, and a prompt will appear, to the effect that:

惡意網絡提供商，可能會謊報區塊鏈的狀態，並記錄您的網絡活動。 僅添加您信任的自定義網絡。

And what we want to add is the Polygon main network, which is well known and widely used by exchanges.

news/processed/1080w/embed/6dd36e0f-c3e5-4e96-b335-91fbd3d537f4.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/6dd36e0f-c3e5-4e96-b335-91fbd3d537f4.png” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/6dd36e0f-c3e5-4e96-b335-91fbd3d537f4.webp”/>

According to the teaching of this article from Binance Academy:

🔗 https://academy.binance.com/zt/articles/how-to-add-polygon-to-metamask



We only need to fill in the corresponding data in these fields, save and then switch.

網路名稱： Polygon Mainnet 新的ＲＰＣ網址： https://polygon-rpc.com （或） https://rpc-mainnet.maticvigil.com 鏈ＩＤ： 137 貨幣幣種： MATIC 區塊鏈瀏覽器： https://polygonscan.com/

news/processed/1080w/embed/a0d29647-d3ea-4fd0-9289-03429dce1061.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/a0d29647-d3ea-4fd0-9289-03429dce1061.png” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/a0d29647-d3ea-4fd0-9289-03429dce1061.webp”/>

锵锵～✦ Now the Polygon main network has been successfully added!

But under this network, it only has MATIC currency by default, how to add other currencies?

At this time, you need to pay homage to the Google God.

Take USDT as an example, we can go to the CoinMarketCap website to search for related currencies, and then add them with one click!

🔗 https://coinmarketcap.com/zh-tw/currencies/tether/



news/processed/1080w/embed/954d48c2-5f8a-4d15-95e1-5551211b08ff.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/954d48c2-5f8a-4d15-95e1-5551211b08ff.jpeg” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/954d48c2-5f8a-4d15-95e1-5551211b08ff.webp”/>

turn up「More」Then select the little fox icon next to Polygon,

After clicking the icon, a window like this will appear, and then click“Add Token”That’s it ✦



news/processed/1080w/embed/c754019b-080e-414c-923e-dc4730920241.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/c754019b-080e-414c-923e-dc4730920241.jpeg” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/c754019b-080e-414c-923e-dc4730920241.webp”/>

At this time, go back and look at your little fox wallet~

You will find that the tokens under Polygon Mainnet, in addition to MATIC, also have the option of USDT!

The settings of the little fox wallet are so far, the next is the implementation of using USDT support in Matters✦

🦊 Step 4｜Prepare the basic food for the magic fox

Huh? Why did the little fox wallet turn black?

It’s okay, it’s just that some Sha has switched her set to dark mode so that it doesn’t hurt her eyes. 🤭

🔗 https://twitter.com/MetaMask/status/1508580464205856769



news/processed/1080w/embed/b45238da-793a-4546-a341-23270da92a0d.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/b45238da-793a-4546-a341-23270da92a0d.jpeg” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/b45238da-793a-4546-a341-23270da92a0d.webp”/>

Just yesterday, Mousha received﻿@Matty ﻿ of 5 USDT Activity Gold,

To try this new feature of Matters, support at least five favorite authors on the site❤ (*ˇωˇ*People)

But since the gas fee sent requires a small amount of MATIC,

Therefore, there is no way for a certain Sha to send all of them, and must use 0.x USDT to Swap to become MATIC,

Therefore, eight authors were selected in the end, each of which supported 0.6 USDT, and the remaining 0.2 USDT was reserved as MATIC handling fee.

Note: 新手多多少少會出現錢包的 Polygon 網路沒有 MATIC 導致錢錢卡住不能動的問題。 這時除了透過交易所購入 MATIC 轉進錢包，或與親友借點 MATIC 之外， 還可以試試「Polygon Faucet」之類的網站服務。 但必須特別注意的是，授權簽署的內容一定要看清楚！ 因為有可能遇到詐騙或釣魚網站喔。

Here is a faucet service that a certain Sha has used in the past and successfully dripped a little MATIC:

🔗 https://stakely.io/en/faucet/polygon-matic



Of course, the faucet service is likely to be exhausted, resulting in a temporary unusable or failed condition.

At this time, there needs to be kind people to donate to replenish water.

🦊 Step 5｜Ask Magic Fox to help us support USDT!

Now, when Matters supports the author, it has been revised to this interface✦

The previous Matters HKD and integrated LIKE can still be used, this time to try new functions!

For the first time, come to the Tether slot“Connect Wallet”Bar.



news/processed/1080w/embed/53771ca3-d4d6-49d4-bf2b-31652754f075.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/53771ca3-d4d6-49d4-bf2b-31652754f075.jpeg” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/53771ca3-d4d6-49d4-bf2b-31652754f075.webp”/>

After selecting MetaMask, the authorization confirmation window will appear.

Confirm that the permissions requested are:

See address, account balance, activity and suggest transactions to approve（檢視地址、帳戶餘額、活動並建議要同意的交易）

news/processed/1080w/embed/c4043978-d668-4118-af75-d8e6cf869b66.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/c4043978-d668-4118-af75-d8e6cf869b66.jpeg” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/c4043978-d668-4118-af75-d8e6cf869b66.webp”/>

Confirm connection! Tether option enabled successfully.

But Sasha was shy and quickly blurred out the single-digit balance. (´∩ω∩｀)

(Although the screenshot above has confirmed that Qian Qian Lu is white XD)



news/processed/1080w/embed/addf1813-3a1e-4123-b429-eadfc6d60dd1.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/addf1813-3a1e-4123-b429-eadfc6d60dd1.jpeg” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/addf1813-3a1e-4123-b429-eadfc6d60dd1.webp”/>

Well, it’s time to actually start sending!

I haven’t seen the fee yet, but I always feel that there will be a fee.

To be on the safe side, just follow the predetermined plan. (I was afraid of the gas fee card before XD)

news/processed/1080w/embed/0d459759-3b88-4d61-a877-aa7d86f19e34.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/0d459759-3b88-4d61-a877-aa7d86f19e34.jpeg” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/0d459759-3b88-4d61-a877-aa7d86f19e34.webp”/>

press“Go to Confirm Authorization”After that, the confirmation window and the handling fee really popped out.

Gas is updated every few seconds, it seems to be floating, in short, to support it, you have to press“confirmation”。

(This time, 0.2 USDT really has to be replaced by MATIC, otherwise the gas fee will be stuck when the next transaction is sent.)



Note: 根據某莎實際使用發現，這個步驟只有第一次會出現。 之後支持其他作者，只會扣除後面合約互動的手續費了。 不過，如果小狐狸錢包取消連接 Matters 網站的話，也許又得重新授權吧？

news/processed/1080w/embed/b4fb28da-1266-49e6-bf92-79fbc902678f.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/b4fb28da-1266-49e6-bf92-79fbc902678f.jpeg” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/b4fb28da-1266-49e6-bf92-79fbc902678f.webp”/>

And then jumped back to supporting the author floating window.

At this time, you can also cancel, modify the amount, or decide“Send Confirmation”。



news/processed/1080w/embed/e691fd62-5615-44aa-8796-65b04910110a.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/e691fd62-5615-44aa-8796-65b04910110a.jpeg” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/e691fd62-5615-44aa-8796-65b04910110a.webp”/>

press“Send Confirmation”the authorization window will appear again,

It seems to be interacting with the Matters contract, and another fee will be deducted.

In order to send the support amount, we still press“confirmation”。



news/processed/1080w/embed/332bd369-746d-4eca-aa63-e6439c892df5.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/332bd369-746d-4eca-aa63-e6439c892df5.jpeg” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/332bd369-746d-4eca-aa63-e6439c892df5.webp”/>

Then successfully jump back“Support Delivery”✦

news/processed/1080w/embed/377aca6a-16c3-4290-b08c-5f328d554125.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/377aca6a-16c3-4290-b08c-5f328d554125.jpeg” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/377aca6a-16c3-4290-b08c-5f328d554125.webp”/>

You’re done ✦

Is it easy to use USDT to support authors at Matters?

news/processed/1080w/embed/aa748d3d-7107-4777-82c9-c65a106d4a92.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/aa748d3d-7107-4777-82c9-c65a106d4a92.png” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/aa748d3d-7107-4777-82c9-c65a106d4a92.webp”/>

❀ Suggestions❀

Matt City has launched a new supported currency, which is really cool!

But considering that the gas fee of the Polygon network is MATIC, a certain Sha feels that in addition to adding Tether (USDT)~

It would be even better to be able to add an option to support MATIC to authors!

Using this function, I am very afraid that the gas fee will be stuck~



It is also from the Polygon network, and it is used in every transaction;

Second, it is really necessary to avoid users who receive USDT from the dilemma that they cannot use USDT because there is no MATIC.

If you can add MATIC support authors,

Not only can it simply solve the problem that the USDT card cannot be moved in the little fox wallet,

It can also reduce the situation of only receiving but not sending, and help activate Matt citizens and use this function more.



On the contrary, if most citizens receive USDT,

If you want to exchange currency, support others, or trade and withdraw money, you will leave it there because there is no MATIC handling fee…

In the end, as long as those who are willing to support USDT leave, this function may become less and less used.



After all, when certain Sha tried to use USDT to support the author on the site,

I opened 1X pages, but found that at least 30% of the authors are creating, and they have not yet bound the little fox wallet!

And there are bound users, who may not know the world of WEB 3 very well.

Many people are still in the centralized world, and their usage habits cannot be reversed.



To be honest, Mousha also feels that she has little knowledge of the decentralized world at best. (ㆆᴗㆆ)

But Matters launched the USDT reward function, which really helps everyone get in touch with decentralized things.

題外話，圍爐的 BUG 會不會修呢？ 有些退訂的用戶，在後台看，居然還在訂閱中！ 而且根本不知道每個月收到的 HKD 到底是誰付的⋯⋯ 另外，小小許願，如果圍爐也能增加 USDT 的選項就更好了。 比如按下訂閱後，可以獲得一個月的爐友資格，到期後自動退訂，這樣似乎挺不錯。

that’s all.

Salsa’s experience and articles related to the new teaching manual, we will meet again from time to time.

Note: 如果最近在 Matters 找不到某莎，可以到隔壁的 Liker Social 晃晃噢。😆

news/processed/1080w/embed/7d1ad951-4c72-4a81-83b0-1c3846a3d3b2.webp” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/1080w/embed/7d1ad951-4c72-4a81-83b0-1c3846a3d3b2.png” onerror=”this.srcset=” https:=””/> news/processed/540w/embed/7d1ad951-4c72-4a81-83b0-1c3846a3d3b2.webp”/>

❀ Promotion at the end of the article (*´ω`)People(´ω`*) ❀

🦣 Elephant City:https://liker.social/@sachanshih

💰 Reward Box:https://like.co/sachanshih

📚 Novel section:https://www.kadokado.com.tw/book/10513