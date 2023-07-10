Home » 100Gb in 5G and unlimited minutes for free for 3 months with the promotion of Fastweb and Everyeye
continue theoffer from Everyeye and Fastwebwhich allows you to navigate for three months at no cost on Italy’s fastest mobile network, as established by Ookla which awarded Fastweb Mobile with the “Fastest Mobile Network” award in 2022 and 2023 in its Ookla Awards.

The offer of Everyeye and Fastweb includes 100 gigabyte di internet in 5G, unlimited minutes to all national numbers and 100 SMS. The promotion will be renewed, at the end of the promotional period, at the price of only 7.95 Euros per month.

The shipment of the SIM is free, while it is necessary pay a one-off fee of 10 Euros. To access the special offer, simply connect to the page on the Fastweb website, enter the code and then click on “Activate Offer”. At this point it will be necessary to complete the procedure and proceed with the activation by choosing between SPID, Electronic Identity Card or classic video recognition.

5G connectivity can only be accessed from compatible devices, in areas covered by the service, otherwise you will be surfing on 4G.

The Fastweb Mobile offer is compatible with the roam like at home conditions of the European Union: 8GB of data, unlimited minutes and 100 text messages per month will be available in all EU countries, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, at no additional cost. What are you waiting for? Activate the offer!

