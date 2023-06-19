1MORE P50 Penta Driver Headphones Launched Starter Kit 2000 Looking For It!?|Headphone Information – Post76play.com

1MORE P50 Penta Driver hybrid unit headphone adopts diamond-like moving coil + 4 planar diaphragm unit structure, with dual magnetic high-efficiency drivers, MMCX interchangeable cable design, attached with silver-plated oxygen-free copper headphone cable, physical noise reduction up to 28dB, the appearance adopts precision Made of metal technology, the surface is anodized aluminum alloy body with black gold star dome decoration cover. In addition, the headphone cable is made of silver-plated oxygen-free copper wire, which is soft but protected by built-in bulletproof and tensile fibers. The sound is tuned by a Grammy Award-winning recording studio master and has obtained Hi-Res Audio certification. This earphone has a high fit design, strong physical noise reduction effect, can block external noise, and is easy to push with low impedance, suitable for beginners. The current price of the starter kit is $1,980, which includes 1MORE P50 Penta Driver headphones and Fender AE2i AUDIO ENHANCER LIGHTNING dedicated decoding ear amplifier.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

