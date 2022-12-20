From the Franco Parenti Theater in Milan, the live broadcast of the grand finale of the twelfth edition of 2031, in collaboration with Italian Tech, the Gedi hub dedicated to new technologies directed by Riccardo Luna. Many paths and prizes from large Italian corporations and institutions to support the world of innovation. Also this year the winners were chosen after a careful selection of the more than 500 applications received.

The prizes up for grabs are as follows: 2030 Social Impact Special Prize, Accenture Special Prize, Cisco Special Prize, EY Special Prize, Ga.Ma. Special Prize, LendLease Special Prize, Microsoft Special Prize, Repower Special Prize, Santa Margherita Group Special Prize Wine and two UniCredit Start Lab Special Awards.

A 50,000 euro grant will also be awarded for the “Company Idea Prize” in memory of Margherita Marzotto. The 26 winning startups of the same number of paths offered by the Incubators, Accelerators, Science and Technology Parks partners of 2031 competed for the Company Idea Prize.