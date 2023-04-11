This Easter we are offering you three high-quality programs from the manufacturer Ashampoo for free download: WinOptimizer 19, Backup 2023 and Burning Studio 2023. You can find more information about the programs and the associated download links in our article.

Easter software promotion: 3 full versions to download free of charge

Over the Easter days, GIGA is giving you a whole package of first-class software from the manufacturer Ashampoo in the areas of system optimization, backup and multimedia free to download. But keep in mind that the possibility of free downloading is only available until April 10th. consists. In detail, the free downloads are the following programs:

Ashampoo WinOptimizer 19

With Ashampoo WinOptimizer 19 you can make your Windows faster, slimmer and more secure in an uncomplicated way. The program provides you with various optimization tools for improving privacy, fixing system problems and removing unnecessary files that accumulate on your hard drive over time.

Ashampoo Backup 2023

With Ashampoo Backup 2023 you create backups of your important data to prevent data loss, for example due to ransomware, operating system or hard drive problems. The program allows you to back up and restore entire partitions as well as automatic backups and restores using the integrated emergency system. .

Ashampoo Burning Studio 2023

With Ashampoo Burning Studio 2023 you can burn videos and music to CD, DVD or Blu-ray Disc quickly and securely. Furthermore, the program can also back up files on said optical data carriers and thus act as a backup program. In addition, the software allows you to rip music CDs and create covers.