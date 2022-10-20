Home Technology 3DMark DLSS functional test project officially supports NVIDIA DLSS-3 test
3DMark DLSS functional test project officially supports NVIDIA DLSS-3 test

In addition to stronger game and light tracking performance, the RTX 40 series graphics card also simultaneously launched the third-generation deep learning ultra-high sampling (DLSS) technology, and 3DMark mentioned in the update log that today’s 3DMark update file adds Added support for DLSS 3 and including DLSS Frame Generation (DLSS Frame Generation).

The 3DMark NVDIA DLSS function test project is jointly developed by 3DMark and NVIDIA. This test project allows users to compare the performance and picture performance with and without the DLSS function. If you have purchased an RTX 4090, you can use it for comparison. and the difference that DLSS 3 features are not used.

Testers can choose to use DLSS 3, DLSS 2 or DLSS 1 to run the NVIDIA DLSS functional test. In addition, DLSS 3 includes DLSS frame generation technology, so three screen profiles can be set to test screen, performance, and super performance.

