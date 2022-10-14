Apple first launched the Apple Watch woven single-turn watch ring in the fall of 2020. Recently, foreign designers also shared 5 iPhone woven single-turn watch ring tablecloth series, the colors are beige, midnight, rainforest, stone tile blue and red, whether it is It can be downloaded and applied directly to iPhone or Android phone.

The iPhone woven single-loop bezel tablecloth can see the detailed weaving texture of the real Apple Watch. According to Apple’s official website: “It is made of 16,000 recycled polyester yarn filaments surrounded by ultra-fine silicone threads, using advanced and sophisticated weaving machines. It is then laser-cut to precise lengths for a custom-made, comfortable fit.”

If you want the iPhone tablecloth to match the Apple Watch woven single-loop bezel color, it will be very suitable to apply the five iPhone single-loop tablecloths.

iPhone Woven Single Circle Bezel Wallpaper Download

【Wallpaper download method】

iPhone / Android phone: Click on the image link ▶️ Long press the photo to save ▶️ Save in the “Photos” app

Computer download: Click on the image link ▶️ Right click to save the photo

Rainforest Color｜Stone Blue

redPRODUCT RED

Beige｜Midnight

More iPhone wallpaper downloads: