Home Technology 5 Apple Watch Woven Solo Loop Tablecloths Download (For iPhone/Android) – Mr. Crazy
Technology

5 Apple Watch Woven Solo Loop Tablecloths Download (For iPhone/Android) – Mr. Crazy

by admin
5 Apple Watch Woven Solo Loop Tablecloths Download (For iPhone/Android) – Mr. Crazy

Apple first launched the Apple Watch woven single-turn watch ring in the fall of 2020. Recently, foreign designers also shared 5 iPhone woven single-turn watch ring tablecloth series, the colors are beige, midnight, rainforest, stone tile blue and red, whether it is It can be downloaded and applied directly to iPhone or Android phone.

The iPhone woven single-loop bezel tablecloth can see the detailed weaving texture of the real Apple Watch. According to Apple’s official website: “It is made of 16,000 recycled polyester yarn filaments surrounded by ultra-fine silicone threads, using advanced and sophisticated weaving machines. It is then laser-cut to precise lengths for a custom-made, comfortable fit.”

If you want the iPhone tablecloth to match the Apple Watch woven single-loop bezel color, it will be very suitable to apply the five iPhone single-loop tablecloths.

iPhone Woven Single Circle Bezel Wallpaper Download

【Wallpaper download method】

  • iPhone / Android phone: Click on the image link ▶️ Long press the photo to save ▶️ Save in the “Photos” app
  • Computer download: Click on the image link ▶️ Right click to save the photo

iPhone Woven Single Circle Bezel Wallpaper Download

Rainforest Color｜Stone Blue

iPhone Woven Single Circle Bezel Wallpaper Download 1

redPRODUCT RED

iPhone Woven Single Circle Bezel Wallpaper Download 3

Beige｜Midnight

More iPhone wallpaper downloads:

See also  "Diablo 4" late game closed test is about to start, veteran players have the opportunity to experience it | 4Gamers

You may also like

7 major upgrades of HarmonyOS 3.0 system simplify...

NASA technology to recharge electric cars in 5...

Vice City theme mobile game “Lost indefinitely” officially...

Evidence of asteroid hitting Earth 60 million years...

Android and Chrome will support passkeys this year,...

The moon can form from a cloud of...

Forza Motorsport Wants Your Best Ideas – Forza...

Jupiter’s North Pole is shocked by the “gossip...

Touch ID will be dead? The 2024 version...

Samsung will provide the official version of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy