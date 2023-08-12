$5 billion user privacy dispute

Google is at the center of a far-reaching legal dispute, over allegations that it has illegally violated user privacy. A class action filed in 2020 brought to light alleged practices of tracking users’ online activities even when they had activated the incognito mode. The $5 billion claim underscores the seriousness of the allegations and raises important questions about protecting privacy in the digital age.

The legal dispute on user privacy

The matter stems from a 2020 class action lawsuit filed against Google by users who claim the company illegally invaded their privacy. The accusation is based on Google’s alleged practice of continuing to track users’ online activities even when they activated the incognito mode. This mode should guarantee more discreet and anonymous browsing, but according to the plaintiffs Google would have circumvented this protection. The $5 billion claim echoes the seriousness of the allegations. The users who filed the class action claim that Google’s alleged tracking violated their privacy. For this, the company must be held responsible for the damage suffered. The amount requested not only represents compensation for material damage, but also a reminder for the company to respect and protect user privacy.

Google’s defense

Google has responded to the allegations strongly, explaining that incognito mode gives users the choice to browse without their activities being recorded on the browser or device. However, the company acknowledged that websites could still collect information during your session. Google disputes the accusation, saying its practices are in line with the explanations provided. In fact, he stated that the information is used to tailor ads to users. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers played a crucial role in this legal dispute. She analyzed the evidence and statements submitted by the parties, trying to determine whether the statements made by Google in its privacy policies constitute a binding promise. The decision to reject the request for summary proceedings paved the way for further discussions in court. This then moved the plaintiffs’ case forward to a possible trial.

Damage assessment

The plaintiffs say they have evidence proving Google’s practice of storing users’ regular and private browsing data in the same logs. This data would be used to send personalized ads. Although the data collected is anonymous when aggregated Google would be able to identify users with a high probability of success. This evidence has raised questions about the anonymization of the collected data. A crucial aspect of the dispute concerns the evaluation of the damages suffered by the users. While Google insists that the plaintiffs suffered no financial damages, the judge emphasized that the plaintiffs have demonstrated the existence of a market for browsing data. Google’s supposedly secret collection has prevented them from participating in this market. The judge highlighted the sensitive nature of the data involved, stating that a pecuniary fine may not be sufficient to guarantee an adequate solution.

The implications for user privacy

The litigation between Google and the plaintiffs is not only a legal dispute, but raises important questions about protecting privacy in the digital age. As technology companies offer ever more advanced and personalized services, users’ personal data becomes a valuable resource. However, this opens up questions about how these companies collect, process and use this data. The challenge is to strike a balance between creating innovative digital experiences and protecting user privacy. The ongoing lawsuit represents just one chapter in the continuing discussion about digital privacy. As technologies advance, a transparent and responsible approach to personal data management becomes essential. The outcome of this dispute could create a legal precedent that will affect how companies treat user data in the future.

Master’s student in Energy Engineering at the University of Bologna, always passionate about scientific dissemination, especially everything related to the environment and sustainability. Writing has given me the opportunity to meet new worlds and discover new interests, which is why despite having started as an author for #EnergyCuE since November 2020, today I collaborate for the entire network.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

