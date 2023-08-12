everyone can have this benefit for free

He Comprehensive Medical Care Program (PAMI) gives the possibility to retired y pensioners to take care of their health. Among the different services, PAMI has a program so that its affiliates can control the pressure in the pharmacy from all over the country free.

With the implementation of this tool, PAMI has as aim prevent high blood pressure and take care of more than 1.6 million affiliates.

What is the PAMI program to prevent hypertension about?

This measure integrates the campaign “Prevention is Health“what launched the social work aimed at reducing the risk of affiliated people suffering from hypertension arterial through a series of healthy tips.

The High blood pressure affects 1 in 3 older people. forks the main risk factor to contract the following diseases:

– The illness chronic renal.

– Heart failure.

– Dementia.

– Cardiovascular diseases, especially coronary and cerebrovascular.

For this reason, AMONG suggests acquiring healthy habits such as Reduce the consumption of salt, avoid alcohol and tobacco consumption, perform physical activity on a regular basis and eat a balanced diet, since the risk of suffering from arterial hypertension is significantly minimized.

PAMI retirees can choose the cardiologist of their choice

The social work promotes frequent checks with doctors and general practitioners to early detection of pathologies associated with hypertension; if any are detected, with “Freedom to choose”‘ The affiliated person is guaranteed follow-up of the same through consultation with cardiologists and cardiologists.

Thanks to “Freedom to choose” the affiliated retirees and pensioners can choose where and with whom to attend. have the possibility to find the cardiologist of your choice in the new medical booklet offered by PAMI.





