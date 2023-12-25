5 iOS 17 features that will arrive in 2024 and that you will want to try

Exciting New Features Coming to iPhone with iOS 17 in 2024

Even though iOS 17 was released in September, iPhone users can still look forward to a host of new and exciting features set to arrive in 2024. There have been interesting updates with iOS 17.1 and 17.2 that have introduced important new features, but many more are anticipated with upcoming updates.

One of the most awaited changes is the introduction of alternative app stores. It is expected to be one of the most significant changes in the iPhone’s history and should come with an iOS 17 update before March 5, 2024. Third-party app stores and an alternative method for installing apps from outside the App Store are set to be introduced to the iPhone in 2024 due to the obligation of the European Union.

Another eagerly anticipated feature is the introduction of Collaborative Playlists for Apple Music. This is confirmed to arrive with iOS 17.3, allowing users to invite others to collaborate on playlists, creating an interactive and communal music listening experience.

Furthermore, Satellite Roadside Assistance, which allows users to connect to a satellite to call for help in case of a car-related emergency outside of normal coverage areas, is a feature arriving with iOS 17. This will provide peace of mind to iPhone users who may find themselves in need of roadside assistance in areas without regular cellular network coverage.

Next-generation CarPlay is another feature expected to arrive throughout 2024 with certain car models. Details about this feature are still scarce, but it is anticipated to require an iOS update to function effectively.

Additionally, Apple has confirmed that iPhones will be compatible with the RCS (Rich Communication Services) standard by the end of 2024. This feature, while possibly coming with iOS 18 rather than iOS 17, is expected to revolutionize communication capabilities on iPhones in 2024.

These upcoming enhancements to the iPhone with iOS 17 and subsequent updates in 2024 are sure to excite and enhance the overall user experience for all iPhone users.

