Powerball Jackpot Reaches $638 Million for Christmas Night Drawing

(CNN) – The Powerball jackpot has reached a staggering $638 million just in time for its next drawing on Christmas night. According to a Powerball news release, there have been three previous Powerball jackpots on Christmas Day, with the last one occurring 10 years ago when a Missouri resident won $71.5 million.

“This could be a very Merry Christmas for a Powerball player,” said Powerball Product Group President Drew Svitko. “It’s not often that we have a Powerball drawing that coincides with the Christmas holidays and has a jackpot of this magnitude.”

The estimated cash value for this grand prize is $321.1 million, and the odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million. Ticket sales cut-off times vary, but are generally between 1 and 2 hours before the drawing, which is scheduled for 10:59 p.m. EST on Monday.

The most recent jackpot was won on October 11, with a prize of $1.765 million, making this current jackpot the largest in recent months. Those feeling lucky will have a chance to win big this Christmas with the Powerball drawing.

