The AirDrop function introduced by Apple since iOS 7 allows users to easily transfer photos, videos, files and other data between iPhones, and even realize cross-device wireless transfer between iPads or Mac computers. In recent years, except for the popularization of AirDrop, the function has not changed much over the years. But this year, AirDrop will launch 5 new features in iOS 17, here are the features of the functions organized by foreign media!



5 new features coming to AirDrop in iOS 17

Although iOS 17 is not expected to release an update until this fall, and AirDrop will also bring some new features to iOS 17, foreign media MacRumors also sorted out 5 new AirDrop features that will be available after the launch of iOS 17 in the future. Let’s see if these functions work well!

1. NameDrop

With the addition of NameDrop in iOS 17, users can easily share contact information by simply bringing their iPhones closer to each other, or putting the iPhone and Apple Watch together. Through the above actions, users can also share content or start “simulcasting and sharing”, and listen to music, watch movies or play games together when iPhone devices are close to each other.

2. New AirDrop interface

The iPhone for NameDrop also brings a new AirDrop interface in iOS 17.

3. Continue to execute AirDrop in the network environment

The way AirDrop currently works requires users to keep each other’s devices nearby to transfer. Once it leaves the range of AirDrop, the transfer will fail, and content cannot be shared. If you are sending or receiving multiple large files (such as videos) , the result of this teleportation will be crashing. In contrast, if the user leaves the AirDrop transmission range in iOS 17, they can continue to transfer files over the network, but the only premise is that both themselves and the other party are logged in to iCloud.

4. Open SharePlay via AirDrop

Putting two iPhones together can also use the SharePlay function to listen to music or watch movies together.

5. Display preview is blurry

AirDrop has long had an issue where the preview page that receives AirDrop shows a preview of the contents of the archive, whether you want to see it or not. This also leads to some people may receive some nude and explicit photos and videos. In order to prevent this phenomenon, Apple is introducing a new selection function in iOS 17, which will automatically blur images that may have sensitive content such as nudity, and users can choose whether to display it when AirDrop is received.

Further reading:

A lot of photos of the iPhone 15 series protective case leaked out, and the camera design is similar to the previous generation

