5 practical online strategy tools for “Diablo 4”, full map information, hell waves, world boss tracking, etc. – Computer King Ada

With the official launch of “Diablo 4” at the beginning of this month, I believe that many players are now practicing day and night, upgrading equipment, and even pursuing super rare military caps. And Diablo 4 has a lot of content to play. In addition to each profession has a variety of configurations and skill points, there are also many activities in the game, such as Hellwave, world bosses, and hidden missions, etc. If you explore all of them by yourself, It will really take a lot of time. There are actually many useful online tools on the Internet that make it easier for you to play. This article will help you organize 5 of them.

1. Helltide – Hell Tide Tracking Map

After hitting difficulty 3 or above (Nightmare), there will be waves of hell on the map every once in a while. Not only the number of monsters will increase greatly here, but also ashes will drop from monsters. After collecting a certain amount, you can open the mysterious The treasure chest holds sacred, ancient and other powerful legendary equipment.

And Helltide is an online tool that allows you to easily track “Hell Tide”. It will remind you how much time is left at the beginning, and there will also be a countdown after the end, reminding you of the time of the next Hell Tide, so that you can get ready to go online before it starts. :

It will also show which area on the map this hell wave is in, as well as which transmission points and where there are ritual events (yellow circles). This information is very important. Players with insufficient levels or poor equipment can participate through their home Ritual events, cooperating with other players, you can collect a lot of ashes at one time, and you can get the treasure chest after completing the event. If you are lucky, you can even open the legendary equipment:

In addition, you can also notice that there is a mysterious treasure chest on the Helltide map. This is the 175 ashes that must be replaced. The green color means that this position is available this time. It is an instant vote by players around the world, so it is very accurate. After using it for more than half a month, I basically started In a few minutes, you will be able to know which locations have mysterious treasure chests.

Go to Helltide

2. MapGenie.io – provides the most complete “Diablo 4” map information

MapGenie.io should be the most complete online tool for map information in Diablo 4 that I have used so far. Various missions (including hidden), Lilith altars, merchants, warehouses, illusionists, and even boss-level demons There are all positions. By default, all information is fully open, so it is super dense. When querying, it is recommended to hide all information first, click HIDE ALL on the left, and then open what you want to know:

For example, if I want to find the location of the Lilith altar, I will open ALTAROF LILITH, and I will know where it is:

For those who want to complete all the missions in each area, open SIDE QUEST to see where there are missions available on each map, including those not in towns:

More importantly, each mission on MapGenie.io has detailed steps. For example, some hidden missions have trigger conditions. The one of “The Way of the Three” is that you need to go to three places to use the encouragement action Come light the statue’s fire. It doesn’t matter if you don’t understand English, just copy the task name, such as: The Way of the Three, and post it on Google, you should be able to find foreign teaching videos, and you will know how to do it after watching the videos.

Go to MapGenie.io

3. Diablo4.life – Tracks when world bosses may start

Every time you defeat the world boss, you can get very good rewards. Therefore, for Diablo 4 players, if you have time, you must participate. There will be reminders and marks on the map when they appear.

Different from Hellwave, the world boss only has a few times a day. You can use the tracker on the website Diable4.life to roughly know when the next world boss will appear and which one will be released (currently there are three). However, the current time of the world leader does not seem to be fixed, so this type of tracker can only give an estimated time, which may not be accurate.

Go to Diable4.life

Diablo4.life also provides other functions, those who are interested can play and see by themselves.

4. D4Builds.gg

D4Builds.gg is a website for sharing points and skill points for each profession. Here you can find many genres, as well as suggestions for level 1~50, level 50~75, and final point method. Players who are not strong enough and play very hard are worth referring to, and can also learn how others play:

The glyphs used, the essence, and the details that should be paid attention to in each equipment part are explained. You can use the full-page translation function of the browser to translate into Chinese:

What’s more useful is that it also provides a construction plan tool, allowing you to record the points you want to try without opening the game. In addition, many people will also refer to YouTube videos, but most of the videos are explained very quickly. At this time, they can also be quickly recorded through this website, and not only the skill tree, but also the peak points.

Go to D4Builds.gg

D4Builds.gg also provides map information. If you don’t want to bookmark so many websites, you can also use D4Builds.gg directly.

5. Maxroll.gg

Maxroll.gg provides a very complete “Diablo 4” guide, ranging from basics, advanced, to experts. For beginners, you can quickly learn how to start, the structure of skills, and the number of skills for each class. Core, attack, and defense stats, as well as information on how to start each class with skills:

When I build my own professional character, I will also refer to this website. Its construction instructions are very detailed, and it will also be accompanied by video teaching, which will let you know how to play better:

In addition, there is also a strategy for each branch mission, with detailed steps and pictures:

There is also a “Diablo 4” construction planning tool, which is rich in functions overall, but whether it is easy to use depends on personal habits. Personally, I prefer the construction planning tool of D4Builds.gg, which is simple and easy to use.

Summarize

The above are the online auxiliary tools for “Diablo 4” that I think are good to use today. If you have other recommendations that are also good, please leave a message in the message box. I will try it when I have time.

