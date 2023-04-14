Have you installed Windows 11 and the complete Office package, downloaded the latest AAA games and some three-hour blockbusters to watch offline for the next trip? And then you shot thousands of pictures in RAW format on holiday that you also want to put on your computer?

With the online cloud storage of Internxt Less frequently used files can easily be offloaded to online storage, freeing up space on the local disk. When the files are needed again, you simply drag them onto your computer or call them up directly from the network.

In addition to the extra memory, the issue of security also plays an important role in the question of whether web space makes sense. Most of the time, this question is answered with “definitely”, because you can quickly and easily store backups of the most important files and easily restore them in the event of a system crash. In contrast to the still very popular backups on external data carriers, the backup copies here are not stored at home, but on secure servers far away from your own home.

While many manufacturers often take the sole path of subscription for their software products, there are some providers on the online storage side who now offer their products as a lifetime plan. Pay once, use for a lifetime. That makes sense in this case, because the amount of data used usually increases rather than decreases over the course of life. An eternal storage space for all important files is an advantage.

Internxt, headquartered in Spain, is one such provider that currently offers its lifetime licenses at half the price, which means that such a lifetime plan pays off after just 16 months compared to the annual subscription. If this costs 107.88 euros per year for a 2 TB web space, the lifetime plan with the same volume is currently available for a one-time fee 149 Euro on offer. In addition to the small storage package, Internxt also offers one-time licenses with 5 TB for 249 euros or 10 TB of storage for 499 euros. Other, comparable providers with lifetime licenses are currently significantly more expensive.

Since the provider is based in the EU, the service is subject to the strict European data protection guidelines and also comes with end-to-end encryption and a zero-knowledge policy. This assures the user that only he alone can access his data and thus expressly also Internxt as the provider itself not able to do so.

By the way: users for whom 10 GB of storage space is sufficient will receive this permanently free of charge.

