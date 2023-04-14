A driver lost his life this Friday morning on the road that leads to El Delirio, in San Miguel. This is a man who was driving a sedan-type private vehicle and went off the road, ending up in a ravine. Police personnel and locals came to help the possible […]

The post Motorist dies after losing control of his vehicle and falling into a ravine in San Miguel appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio de El Salvador.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

