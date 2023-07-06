Home » The budget of the Archdiocese of Trento – Trentino AA/S shows a loss of 1.7 million
The budget of the Archdiocese of Trento – Trentino AA/S shows a loss of 1.7 million

The budget of the Archdiocese of Trento – Trentino AA/S shows a loss of 1.7 million

Published the 2022 report, shareholders’ equity amounts to 73.9 million

(ANSA) – TRENTO, JULY 06 – The 2022 budget of the Archdiocese of Trento closed with a loss of 1,715,499 euros, an increase compared to 2021 (-71,292 euros). The data is contained in the 2022 Report of the Archdiocese of Trento, which also contains the balance sheet of the eight related bodies: Solidarity Community Foundation, Seminary, Fraternitas Foundation, Clergy House, Tridentine Diocesan Museum, Vita trentina editor, Cause Pia Battisti Foundation and College Archbishop.

The revenues – reports the Archdiocese – amount to 10,603,109 euros, while the costs reach 11,978,674 euros and income taxes to 339,935 euros. Compared to 2021, in 2022 revenues decreased (-5.1%) and overall costs increased (+9.8%). Revenues suffer from a drop in “Contributions CEI” (-13%).

The shareholders’ equity of the Archdiocese of Trento stood at 73.9 million, down 2% compared to 2021.

The 2022 result is the result of “extraordinary elements”.

“Among these – explains the diocesan treasurer, Claudio Puerari – it should be noted, in particular, the capital loss from the valuation of 1.3 million euros of the property securities, deriving from the surge in interest rates during the year.

The increases in costs associated with inflation also have an impact, especially but not only, for the purchase of energy goods”.

The 2022 Report, distributed in paper form in the parish communities, is available in an online version on the portal of the Archdiocese of Trento. (HANDLE).

