Home » 55 inch gaming monitor from Gigabyte!
Technology

55 inch gaming monitor from Gigabyte!

by admin
55 inch gaming monitor from Gigabyte!

In this round #TryRatingKeep there are two GIGABYTE S55U gaming monitors to review.

What awaits you?

The 55-inch gaming monitor runs at a refresh rate of 120 Hz and has an UltraHD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels). The 10-bit panel displays over 1 billion colors and covers the DCI-P3 and sRGB color space to reproduce realistic colors. In addition, the monitor has an Android operating system and built-in streaming services.

Summary:

2x GIGABYTE S55U, Gaming-Monitor

Closing date: 07/20/2023 (11 a.m.)

How can you participate?

Over this link you get to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and cross your fingers! Test the product within 14 days. Then submit a detailed product review for the item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product.

See also  Is Microsoft planning a paid subscription model?

You may also like

Smeup expands into the distribution sector with Cointa

1. “Diablo Immortal Introduces Seventh Professional Blood Knight...

Diablo Immortal Introduces New Blood Knight Class

Starfield: A Massive Game with an Extended Campaign...

ISKF Trend Micro, for child safety is 15...

Outriders Developer People Can Fly Opens New Studio...

those who oppose the public warning system

Starfield: A Massive Game with Longer Main Campaign...

Green light from the EU: obligation for removable...

The Million-Dollar Collection: Inside Pedro Infante’s Luxurious Cars

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy