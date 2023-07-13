The 7 diseases in children: what they are and how to cure them

There are 7 diseases that can occur and spread in children. Knowing what they are and the symptoms is essential for preventing and treating them.

The 7 diseases in children are called “exanthematous” because they all have a common denominator: the appearance of skin rashes which are referred to as “exanthems”.

They mostly spread in spring, when children are more outdoors, but not exclusively. All are infections caused by a virus, except scarlet fever which is a bacterial infection.

The 7 diseases of children: what are the symptoms and how to cure them

What are the seven typical diseases of children? Knowing the symptoms (mainly fever and appearance of rashes, generalized spots between the face and body), can help treat them effectively. However, it is possible to prevent them through vaccinations.

Preventing diseases in children with the vaccine – tantasalute.it The first of these diseases is the Measlescaused by the virus Morbillivirus. It mainly affects children between one and 3 years old and is transmitted by air. Among its symptoms are: fever and the appearance of spots which are initially white and appear on the cheeks, then become red and also appear on the body. Paracetamol and ibuprofen are recommended as therapy; Varicellacaused by a virus of the family of Herpes. It mainly affects children between 5 and 10 years and this disease is also transmitted by air. Among the symptoms, in addition to a very high fever, there is the appearance of red spots which, in a short time, become itchy blisters. Paracetamol is recommended to treat fever. For itching, however, an antihistamine. It is a disease that can cause concern and cause serious consequences especially in pregnant women, even causing the death of the fetus. Once gone, the disease can recur even after years as Herpes Zoster (what is commonly called fire of saint Anthony). Even for Chickenpox there is a vaccine that helps prevent it. This is done between 13 and 15 months of life and with a booster at 6 years; Among the 7 diseases in children we find the Rubellawhich comes from the virus Rubi virus. It is transmitted in children between 5 and 14 years with these symptoms: appearance of red and flat spots, swollen lymph nodes at the base of the neck, on the back of the neck and behind the ears. Contagion can occur with the saliva and nasopharyngeal secretions of the sick person. This exanthematous disease is also dangerous for the fetus if contracted during pregnancy. The cure is mainly with paracetamol to treat fever. It can be prevented by subjecting the child to the combined measles-mumps-rubella vaccine; What are the 7 diseases in children? – tantasalute.it Then there is the Scarlet fever (or Fourth Disease) which, as we have already said, is of bacterial origin and is caused by group A beta-haemolytic Streptococcus. It is transmitted among school-age children but can recur several times. Contagion occurs through contact with the respiratory secretions of infected individuals. The disease presents with initial symptoms such as: sore throat, vomiting, fever, chills, headache and the appearance of a white coating (which then turns red) on the tongue. After that, small red spots appear on the body. Treatment of the disease is with antibiotics; Another typical disease in children is what is called Fifth disease o Infectious erythema (o Megaloeritema), a viral infection caused by Parvovirus B19 and which is transmitted especially in children between 5 and 15 years, spreading with respiratory secretions and saliva. Initially it presents with a mild fever and headache and then with spots first on the cheeks. Fever is treated with antipyretic drugs while itchy spots with antihistamines; Sixth diseasehowever, also called Critical rash, Suddenly o Infant Roseoladerives from a virus of the family ofHerpes. It affects children mainly in the first 2 years of life and is transmitted via respiratory secretions. The first of the symptoms that appears is a high fever which then gives way to pink spots. As for the cure, the specialist can prescribe antipyretic drugs against fever; Finally, there is the Mouth-Hands-Feeta viral disease that spreads due to a Enterovirus, mainly between May and November, by direct contact through nasal secretions and saliva. Among the initial symptoms are: stomach ache, fever and pharyngitis. Then blisters appear in the mouth and on the tongue, which then become painful ulcerations that appear on the hands and feet (hence the name). The course of the disease requires a natural recovery but the fever can be treated with antipyretics.