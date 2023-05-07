75″ and 4K for less than 650 Euros? You can with this Hisense TV at a discount on Amazon!

While Unieuro discounts Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs at less than half the price, Amazon also offers some interesting offers on televisions. In particular, Jeff Bezos’ ecommerce has brought down the price of a I 75″ del 2022 on TV Hisense 4Kbringing it down to less than 650 Euros.

The product is the Smart TV Hisense 75A6FGa 4K Ultra HD television launched in 2022 and with a 75″ LED screen. The device, equipped with a 60 Hz refresh rate, is compatible with Dolby Vision, Alexa and Google Assistant, is obviously equipped with a DVB-T2 receiver and DVB-S2 HEVC 10. The price of the product is 639.99 Euros, 25% less than the list value, equal to 849 Euros.

We also have other products from the same lineup on offer. For example, at 489.99 Euros, 18% less than the MSRP of 599 Euros, Amazon offers the Smart TV Hisense 65A6FG da 65″. Also in this case we are talking about a TV launched in 2022, with a 65″ IPS panel and 4K resolution, as well as a 60 Hz refresh rate. Like its “older sister”, the 65″ TV is also compatible with Dolby Vision and with voice assistants from Amazon and Google.

Going down in size, the Smart TV Hisense 55A6FG da 55″, always with 4K resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, IPS panel and production date dating back to 2022, is on offer on Amazon. The price of the device is 389 Euros, while the discount is smaller than the two models with a large diagonal: in fact we are talking about 9% less than the list value, equal to 429 Euros.

Finally, we point out the Smart TV Hisense 43A6FG da 43″: also in this case it is an LED panel with a 60 Hz refresh rate and 4K resolution, compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The product is discounted by 15%: from a price of 329 Euros it therefore drops to one of 278.99 Euros.