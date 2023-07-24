8 Free and Practical ID Photo Apps: Make Perfect ID Photos with Just Your Phone

Title: New Monday Recommends 8 Free and Practical ID Photo Apps for Easy Passport and ID Card Photos

With the advancement of technology, there are now numerous free ID photo apps available on the market. These apps offer different sizes and beautification functions, making it convenient and practical for users to create their own ID photos that meet the requirements of the SAR passport and ID card through their mobile phones. New Monday has handpicked 8 free and practical ID photo apps that will allow users to easily make ID photos without the need to go out and take pictures, saving both time and money.

The first recommended ID photo app is the ID Photo Application. This app boasts a simple and user-friendly interface, allowing users to easily adjust the size of the photo, the size and angle of the head, change the background color, and beautify the skin. It is suitable for both travel ID photos and student photos. The default format of this app is JPEG, which can be directly transferred to a photocopier for printing without the need to change the file format.

The second recommended app is the ID Photo Expert. This professional ID photo production software supports the production of hundreds of ID photo specifications, giving users the freedom to set the size and background color according to their preferences. Additionally, the app provides different visa photo formats for different countries, making it easier for users to create their own ID photos.

For those looking for a beauty ID photo app, the Beauty ID Photo Application – ID Photo Camera is highly recommended. This fully automatic ID photo camera supports automatic portrait composition, automatic beautification, background color replacement, size selection, and the production of multi-national passports, visas, and hundreds of ID cards. The app also supports the storage of ultra-high-definition ID photo negatives, ensuring a frame-worthy result even after printing.

Another noteworthy app is the Resume Camera. This app is particularly useful for taking pictures of Japanese documents, as it provides skin correction and dark circle elimination functions. The beautification function of this app is natural and unpretentious, resulting in high-quality ID photos that can be used for passports, licenses, resumes, and more.

The ID Photo Application – Whitening and Changing Clothes and Base App offers a powerful ID photo making experience. With just one click, users can change the background color, perform minor beautification, and convert typesetting. The app also features a professional detection function to ensure that users take perfect ID photos by checking elements such as face posture, eye sight, and clothing prominence.

For Android users, the ID Photo & Passport Portrait app is highly recommended. This app supports all ID photo formats and can be widely used for ID cards, passports, visas, driver’s licenses, resumes, certificates, and social platforms. Users can easily crop and change the background of their ID photos without the need for extensive cropping and searching for exact specifications. Additionally, the app offers tonal adjustments to enhance photos until users are satisfied.

The Passport Size Photo Maker is another recommended app for Android users. This app supports passport and visa standards of more than 150 countries and provides multiple editing tools for changing the background, white balance, brightness, contrast, saturation, and more. The app simplifies the printing process by combining standard passport, ID, or VISA photos into a single sheet.

Last but not least is the ID Assistant – Electronic ID Photo Production Software. This app stands out with its powerful intelligent background recognition, allowing users to modify the background color and freely replace white, blue, and red background ID photos. It also offers the option to change men’s and women’s formal clothes to meet the various requirements for ID photos in different scenarios.

In conclusion, these 8 free and practical ID photo apps recommended by New Monday are designed to make the process of creating ID photos easier and more convenient. Users can now create ID photos that meet specifications without having to go out and take pictures, saving both time and money.

