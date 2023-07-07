8BitDo Recreates Classic Retro Experience with Neo Geo Wireless Controller

Title: 8BitDo Reintroduces Classic Neo Geo Controller with Modern Touches

Venturing back in time to the 90s, the renowned controller company 8BitDo has announced the revival of an iconic gaming accessory. The upcoming Neo Geo Wireless Controller aims to bring back the nostalgia of the old Neo Geo CD console from 1994, offering a retro gaming experience with some modern updates. With its release scheduled for later this summer, gamers can look forward to reliving the past with this new and improved controller.

Do you remember the old Neo Geo CD console from 1994? Do you miss the feel of a simple retro controller in the palm of your hand? If so, we’re happy to report that the folks behind established controller company 8BitDo have now recreated the classic shape in their upcoming Neo Geo Wireless Controller, taking us back to the happy 90s and letting us experience it all over again design.

The Neo Geo Wireless Controller is designed to replicate the original controller’s shape, allowing gamers to regain the sensation of the familiar and beloved retro design. However, in line with modern gaming standards, 8BitDo has made a few changes to enhance the overall gaming experience. Two new buttons have been added to the top of the controller, providing additional functionality and versatility. Gamers will also have the option to remap the buttons, tailoring the controller to their own unique playstyle.

In terms of connectivity, the Neo Geo Wireless Controller offers multiple options to suit various gaming setups. The controller can be connected to devices through Bluetooth, USB-C, or a 2.4GHz dongle, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices. This versatility allows gamers to connect the controller seamlessly to Windows, Android devices, or the Neo Geo Mini console.

Gaming enthusiasts eagerly waiting for the release of this revamped classic controller won’t have to wait for long. The Neo Geo Wireless Controller is set to hit the market later this summer, bringing a wave of nostalgia and excitement to gamers worldwide. With an estimated price tag of $35, it offers an affordable option for retro gaming enthusiasts looking to rekindle their love for the classic Neo Geo console.

In conclusion, the return of the Neo Geo Wireless Controller presents a thrilling opportunity for gamers to relive their cherished memories of the 90s gaming era. 8BitDo’s commitment to preserving the charm of the original controller while incorporating modern features is bound to entice fans, both old and new. Whether you’re an ardent Neo Geo fan or simply looking for a trip down memory lane, keep an eye out for the release of the Neo Geo Wireless Controller and prepare to immerse yourself in a blast from the past.

