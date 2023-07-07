2023 CBA Summer League Arrives in Zhejiang for the First Time, Bringing Professional Basketball to Dongyang

CBA summer league lands in Zhejiang for the first time

2023-07-07 11:24:09 Source: Sports Daily reporter Yi Longyin Ying Yukang

From August 10th to August 13th, the 2023 CBA Summer League (Dongyang) and the Yangtze River Delta Professional Basketball Club Challenge will kick off at Dongyang Sports Center (Gymnasium). This is the first time that the CBA Summer League has come to Zhejiang.

On the morning of July 6, the signing ceremony of the 2023 CBA Summer League (Dongyang) and the Yangtze River Delta Professional Basketball Club Challenge was held in Dongyang. It is reported that there will be 6 teams participating in the CBA Summer League (Dongyang), namely Zhejiang East Sunshine, Guangzhou Long-Lions, Jiangsu Kendia, Beijing Enterprises, Sichuan Jinrong Industry, and Tsinghua University. The schedule is set up for 4 days with a total of 9 games, and 6 teams will be divided into group matches, qualifying matches, and finals in the form of drawing lots.

Dongyang highly implements the strategy of strengthening the country through sports and actively promotes the coordinated development of competitive sports and mass sports. In the past two years, Dongyang has successively hosted various levels of competitions such as the Provincial Games, Hengdian Marathon, National Sports Dance Competition, and National Staff Air Volleyball Competition. This event is also the first time that Dongyang City has held a national-level professional three-ball sports event. It has built a platform for Dongyang people and basketball fans to enjoy professional basketball at close range.

In order to allow fans and team members who go to watch the game to have a better city experience, Dongyang Cultural Tourism Group has extended sports tourism and other projects on the basis of competitive sports viewing and “beaded into” the event IP, cultural tourism advantages, Dongyang characteristics, etc. Chain”, so that fans and players can feel the heart of Zhejiang at close range after the game.

This summer league openly sells tickets to fans, and fans can log on to Damai.com to buy tickets themselves.

