A bold and responsible future

Caroline Yap, Managing director global AI business Google Cloud, will give a keynote on Generative AI. Building our bold and responsible future. In Sala Fucine, during the session The age of artificial intelligence, on 27 September at 2.45pm

Generative AI: while millions of people around the world experience its power by interacting with increasingly smart chatbots, generating texts or creating photorealistic images, the tech companies that develop it are preparing to deploy its potential in companies, to innovate and transform business models and processes.

Among these, at the forefront, there is obviously Google: «The generative AI solutions that we are introducing to the market – explains Caroline Yap, Managing Director of the global AI business of Google Cloud – offer a series of foundational models optimized for specific sets of data, which are constantly updated through human feedback and reinforcement learning”, where the focus is not only on the performance of the systems, but also on the safety and responsible use of technologies that become more powerful every day.

Originally from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Yap speaks 5 languages ​​and performs two main tasks for Google Cloud: on the one hand, she leads a team of experts whose focus is helping companies understand how to best use AI to mine value from your data. On the other hand, she advises governments, policymakers and think tanks on how to innovate by ethically and sustainably using this powerful, ever-evolving technology.

«The emergence of generative AI is one of the most significant changes in the history of technology; a change similar in scope to the birth of the Internet, the advent of mobile or the emergence of cloud technologies” says Yap. An evolution that can actually enable companies to “transform their activities and disrupt industrial sectors”.

Not only that: according to the manager this is also a turning point for Google itself: «For two decades, Google has used the power of artificial intelligence to organize the world‘s information and make it useful to people, companies and public organizations», explains. Now the goal is to bring generative AI into the company, for example with the Vertex AI platform and Duet AI collaborative support, to exploit it in all its aspects, «from the generation of content to the synthesis of chats, to the creation of chat interfaces personalized and digital assistants”.

Yap also cites some case studies such as the one relating to Audioboost, the innovative startup that created Giava (Artificial Intelligence Voice Generation for Audioboost), a pilot project based on Google Cloud’s Cloud Text-to-Speech Custom Voice, which allows you to read any real-time online text with a synthesized voice; or the Connected-Stories platform experience, where Google Cloud generative AI solutions are leveraged to develop creative ads quickly, scalably and efficiently. Or, again, the collaboration with the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, which launched a program for the development and adoption of artificial intelligence solutions.

Last but not least, the importance of safe and conscious adoption of AI: «We must be responsible and at the same time recognize the risks», explains Yap underlining how, for Google, «this means adhering to our principles on AI published in 2018″, the guidelines that provide for the development and adoption of these technologies in a manner that is respectful of privacy, transparent, free of bias and used in an ethical manner.