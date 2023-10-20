Nicaragua Releases Catholic Priests Under Judicial Process, Sends Them to Vatican

Nicaragua Releases 12 Catholic Priests to the Vatican Amid Criticism of Ortega Government

Managua, Nicaragua – In a surprising move, the Nicaraguan government announced on Wednesday that it has released and sent 12 Catholic priests who were under judicial process in the country to the Vatican. The decision came after negotiations with the Holy See and a request from the religious authority.

According to a statement released by the pro-government portal El 19 Digital, the priests left for Rome, Italy, on a flight that took off in the afternoon. The Nicaraguan government expressed its gratitude to the Vatican for accepting the request and confirmed that the religious leaders will reside in the facilities of the Diocese of Rome.

The priests who were sent to the Vatican have been identified as Manuel Salvador Garcia Rodriguez, Jose Leonard Urbina Rodriguez, Jaime Ivan Montesinos Sauceda, Fernando Israel Zamora Silva, Osman Jose Amador Guillen, Julio Ricardo Norori Jimenez, Cristóbal Reynaldo Gadea Velasquez, Alvaro Jose Toledo Lover, Jose Ivan Wheat Third, Pastor Eugenio Rodriguez Benavidez, Yessner Cipriano Pineda Meneses, and Ramon Angulo Reyes.

This unprecedented move by the Nicaraguan government comes amidst ongoing criticism of President Daniel Ortega’s administration for cracking down on opposition, including the arrest of journalists, priests, and other citizens who oppose his regime. Ortega has accused them of trying to destabilize the country.

The controversial decision to expel 222 detained opponents from Nicaragua in February has further intensified the international scrutiny on Ortega’s government. Critics argue that these actions are undermining democratic values and suppressing dissenting voices.

The involvement of the Catholic Church in this latest development has received mixed reactions from the public. Supporters of the government view it as a demonstration of goodwill on the part of the administration, while skeptics question the motives behind the sudden release and its timing.

As the Catholic priests now reside under the protection of the Vatican, it remains to be seen how this move will impact the overall political landscape in Nicaragua. The release of these religious leaders has certainly sparked further debates about the state of human rights and freedom of expression in the country.

International human rights groups continue to monitor the situation closely, calling for a transparent investigation into the alleged arbitrary arrests and detention of individuals who exercise their right to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly.

The Nicaraguan government is yet to release any official statement regarding the reasons behind the release and transfer of the priests.

