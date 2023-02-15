According to information shared by foreign forums and media, ROG’s flagship model motherboard Z690 Formula has recently reported corrosion-related disasters. The main problem is the water channel in the VRM cooling area of ​​the motherboard. Nickel-plated copper and nickel-plated aluminum are two materials, which will cause a chemical reaction between the two materials.

The chemical reaction produced by two different metal materials will erode the surface of the waterway. When the water cooling fluid passes through the corroded area during heat dissipation, the problem will be aggravated, and the chemical reaction residues will accumulate in the waterway, which may also cause damage to the water pump. Problems such as blockage or failure, in fact, many users have reported related problems before, but it was not until a new article received a lot of response recently that the original factory officially paid attention to the problem.

∆ Material explanation map provided by Taiwan customer service.

EK, who is responsible for OEM processing of Z690 Formula split water-cooled parts, said: If players have similar problems with ROG Z690 Formula motherboards, please seek support from ROG’s customer service team as soon as possible.

“Please attach the source and link when reposting XF news, thank you”