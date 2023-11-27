A comet with active ice volcanoes will approach Earth at a safe distance | Science

A comet discovered in 1812, 12P/Pons-Brooks, which attracts attention for its strange behavior and peculiarity, has already been photographed from Puerto Rico. The Caribbean Astronomical Society recently photographed this unusual celestial visitor and revealed its strange dark zone or shadow on one side of its cometary atmosphere. Some scientists have suggested that “cryovolcanoes” might exist on the comet’s surface, explaining the variations in brightness and changes in appearance.

The comet’s next closest approach to the Sun will be on April 21, 2024, and to the Earth on June 2, 2024. Irizarry, a scientific communicator, explained that although a telescope is required to view it, the comet will be located near the planet Jupiter during the total eclipse of the Sun in April 2024.

12P/Pons-Brooks takes 71 years to return to the Sun, and the Earth can occasionally pass by debris released by the comet, leading to the observation of the Draconids meteor shower. Despite its strange behavior, it is expected to be at its brightest in April 2024.

