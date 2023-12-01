Home » Sloth Calendar 2023 Door 1 – Technology Sloth
Sloth Calendar 2023 Door 1 – Technology Sloth

Sloth Calendar 2023 Door 1 – Technology Sloth

Ho Ho Ho! The 2023 lazy calendar opens the first door and we’re starting off with a real bang! Today you can win an OLED Nintendo Switch in the Mario Kart Bundle. Unfortunately I can’t hold it up to the camera yet because it’s still on the way to me. A big start to the lazy calendar that will be really good this year! Like every year, I owe it all to you because you watch all my videos and use affiliate links. With the Lazy Calendar 2023 I’m giving something back from myself. I wish you all a nice Advent season and thank you for making the lazy calendar possible again this year.

And remember, this year the lazy calendar is a little different. I told you how it all works this year in the explanatory video linked below.

We’re doing it differently this year than in other years. To participate, you simply write a comment under the respective door video that you would like to participate and answer the question asked in the door video. Closing date for entries is 10 p.m. on the same day. Everyone please only make one comment, multiple participation comments under the same door video will result in disqualification. Then I let the random generator choose a comment and write a “Congratulations, please send me your address to (email address). Please respond quickly so that the package can be in the mail the next day, otherwise I will draw a new winner after 48 hours and the countdown will start again. And yes, I simply took most of the text from the year and adapted it slightly ;o)

For the detailed and extensive lazy calendar 2023 explanatory bear video with all the information:

