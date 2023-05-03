Home » We’re streaming Age of Wonders 4 on GR Live today
Yesterday was the worldwide release date for Triumph Studios’ latest 4X strategy title, the fantasy game Age of Wonders 4. In this game, which lets players lead factions of their own creation, you can become a hero or a villain as you look to impose yourself on the wider world and the creatures and beings that inhabit it.

While we’ve reviewed Age of Wonders 4 in Age of Wonders 4 – and thoroughly enjoyed our time with the game – today, we’ll jump into an hour of titles, all of which we Part of the GR Live product.

Be sure to head over to the GR Live homepage at the usual 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to watch a bunch of games hosted by our very own Rebeca. If you’re interested in Age of Wonders 4 itself, be sure to check out the game on PC, PS5, and the Xbox family of consoles now.

