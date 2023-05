Young star Carlos Alcaraz easily reached the quarter-finals at the Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid. The 19-year-old Spaniard clearly prevailed 6: 1 6: 2 against German Alexander Zverev on Tuesday. The second in the world rankings presented himself in good form a month before the start of the French Open in Paris. On the other hand, second seeded Daniil Medvedev (RUS) was surprisingly eliminated.

