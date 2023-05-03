PESARO LIKE WUHAN, HOAX OR TRUTH





TV VIEWING

Dear friends, colleagues, comrades, passers-by,

With Francesco Toscano at the helm and with Giulio Tarro, Angelo Distefano and the Pesaro city councilor Lisetta Sperindei, we discussed the demonstration in Pesaro against the planned Research Center, or Biolab if you prefer. The undersigned was surrounded.

I know very well that with my position on the event, on who organized it and on the subject of bio-laboratories in Italy, I have made a lot of opponents, critics, if not enemies (judging by the emotional virulence of certain reactions). It happens when a taboo is violated and when a totem is demolished.

The taboo is the fear of the virus and, immediately after and together, of the fake and pernicious vaccine. A process of intentions has been grafted onto this fear, such as those against witches in the Middle Ages, or against no vax, no green passes, or “Putinians” today. The taboo is the questioning of an a priori fact affirmed as certain: the biolab, set up by proven criminals, will be able to produce and spread lethal viruses, like Wuhan in China. The totem is the fear of the virus that unites many and that makes a reassuring community out of a collective state of mind. Enough to overshadow every other priority: war, the climate fraud, the coming WHO dictatorship, the planned collapse of the country with the notorious autonomies of the egoists, the strategy of depopulation on various levels, the truly ferocious assault on work and workers (May 1).

Getting out of the collective fear of a given phenomenon is a necessity that involves broadening one’s vision of the world and, therefore, a tiring political maturation. Remaining tied to that monothematic fear results in psychosis and risks being manipulated by those who know how to manipulate.

Let’s break the taboo. There is talk of biolabs like the Ukrainian ones that the USA would like to disseminate in Italy. There is not a shred of an indication that this is planned, or is happening. But enough to terrify. It is claimed that the Trieste Research Center, a model of health inequity, would be impenetrable and uncontrollable. And who knows what horrendous expressions would be used (obviously always in the subjunctive). It is a sensational forgery to be attributed to the scoop mania of a correspondent of the program “Fuori dal Coro”. The Trieste center is open, can be visited by journalists, scientists, politicians, even school groups and completely under control. Like all other research centers. Each research center is identified, from Spallanzani (well-deserving) to San Raffaele, as a laboratory of biological weapons that risk being used against us, or that risk escaping among the people, as in Wuhan.

Everything and its opposite has been said about Wuhan, also in geopolitical terms. On Fort Detrick, the biolaboratory of the US Armed Forces, from which pathogens actually came out (starting from the distant Anthrax) and which had to be closed, not without having caused epidemics of respiratory diseases in the region (Maryland), neither Fracassi nor others never said anything.

I leave the attention that remains to the vision of the transmission. I close here, as in Toscano’s programme, with an invitation to overcome the totem of fear, especially that without proven foundations, and rather overdo it with anger, indignation and courage. Against certain enemies, which are not lacking. As for my differences with respect to the work of my colleague Fracassi, there will soon be a way to explain them.