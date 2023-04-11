Home Technology A generation of magical iPhone 6S continues to fight!Official appeal: update first
Technology

A generation of magical iPhone 6S continues to fight!Official appeal: update first

by admin
A generation of magical iPhone 6S continues to fight!Official appeal: update first

Technology Center / Comprehensive Report

iPhone 6S is a generation of magic phones in the minds of many people. (Picture/data photo)

The Apple iPhone 6S series is a generation of magic phones in the hearts of many users. Now the official urges users to upgrade as soon as possible, because the previously released iOS version has loopholes, which may be hacked.

Apple’s release of iOS 15.7.5 this time is mainly to fix two vulnerabilities, which may cause hackers to intrude and cause information security problems. iOS 15.7.5 can be upgraded to applicable models, including iPhone 6s series, iPhone 7 series and the first generation iPhone SE, that is to say, after the update, the first-generation magic iPhone 6s series can continue to fight.

In addition, Apple also launched iPadOS 15.7.5, including macOS Big Sur 11.7.6 and macOS Monterey 12.6.5 updates for the old Mac system.

The above versions are all for Apple’s older models. For new phones in recent years, Apple has also released iOS16.4 updates. However, after many users update, they find that Siri fails to work. Updated iOS 16.4.1 to fix bugs.

This update is mainly aimed at the situation that the previous Siri cannot be used after the upgrade. In addition, there is an option to fix the push hand emoji that does not display skin color. In addition, the official also said that it has fixed 2 security holes. Since it may have been used by hackers, users are recommended to update to the latest version as soon as possible. Version.

See also  Arrived in 4 days!Apple iPad 10, M2 version iPad Pro Wi-Fi version is suddenly on sale, "Mobile Internet version" is sold first but late | 3C home appliances crazy | Digital

More Sanli News reports
College Girl Drops Out to Be an AV Actress!Dad watched the film and found that “the heroine is a daughter” was embarrassed for a second
Husband actually ate his wife and sister!Enjoying “sister bowl” for three years and pregnant at the same time
LINE card exploded!Photos and albums can’t move, the official release of “1 secret technique” is super useful
iPhone 15 is worth buying! “Five Impressive Upgrades” Take the first look at fruit powder: Apple finally has a big breakthrough

◤Fruit powder fast grab and kill within a limited time◢
iPhone 14 new colors are limited to snap up, and you can get 1000% off SALE when you spend 20,000 codes
Pre-order iphone14 yellow, free premium shell sticker set
Grab a new machine and buy all iPhone 14 peripherals at once
Just love old phones and buy iPhone 13 to save money
AirPods discount up to 2,000 for a limited time

You may also like

Cat S53 in the test: robust outdoor mobile...

Against stress: Researchers develop a stroking machine

🎮Attack on Titan Eren Yeager, Captain Levi, and...

GARMIN presents the new EDGE 540 and 840...

Team Ninja is working on another game for...

Paolo Bonanni head of the Italian BU Salesforce...

Google Bard’s new “Experimental Updates” page helps you...

site and app inaccessible for a few hours…

Google Bard’s new “Experimental Updates” page helps you...

new software company investing in young people

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy