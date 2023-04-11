Technology Center / Comprehensive Report

iPhone 6S is a generation of magic phones in the minds of many people. (Picture/data photo)

The Apple iPhone 6S series is a generation of magic phones in the hearts of many users. Now the official urges users to upgrade as soon as possible, because the previously released iOS version has loopholes, which may be hacked.

Apple’s release of iOS 15.7.5 this time is mainly to fix two vulnerabilities, which may cause hackers to intrude and cause information security problems. iOS 15.7.5 can be upgraded to applicable models, including iPhone 6s series, iPhone 7 series and the first generation iPhone SE, that is to say, after the update, the first-generation magic iPhone 6s series can continue to fight.

In addition, Apple also launched iPadOS 15.7.5, including macOS Big Sur 11.7.6 and macOS Monterey 12.6.5 updates for the old Mac system.

The above versions are all for Apple’s older models. For new phones in recent years, Apple has also released iOS16.4 updates. However, after many users update, they find that Siri fails to work. Updated iOS 16.4.1 to fix bugs.

This update is mainly aimed at the situation that the previous Siri cannot be used after the upgrade. In addition, there is an option to fix the push hand emoji that does not display skin color. In addition, the official also said that it has fixed 2 security holes. Since it may have been used by hackers, users are recommended to update to the latest version as soon as possible. Version.

