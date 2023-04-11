Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves during a game against the San Antonio Spurs in Austin, Texas on April 8, 2023. STEPHEN SPILLMAN / AP

It’s a suspension that comes at the worst time. Rudy Gobert will not be in the match between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers of LeBron James, on the night of Tuesday April 11 to Wednesday April 12 (4 a.m., Paris time), on behalf of the “play-in”, the NBA play-offs, the North American basketball league.

The French pivot, Olympic vice-champion in Tokyo in 2021, is suspended after punching teammate Kyle Anderson on the shoulder on Sunday April 9 in the last game of the regular season, after a name swap. of birds between the two men.

After asking him to return home even before the end of the meeting – yet crucial for the rest of the season – on Sunday, its leaders have also decided to suspend him for one gamebelieving that they had no other choice, despite the apologiesin public and in privateFrench, reports the American sports channel ESPN. Rudy Gobert won’t even make the trip to Los Angeles alongside his teammates.

A time tipped to play spoilsport at the top of the standings after recovering the French pivot at a gold price this summer, the Timberwolves were quickly disillusioned. Eighth in the Western Conference, with a barely positive balance sheet (42 wins for 40 defeats), they have had an ups and downs season: “It’s an average season, worse than last year and below their expectations”, sums up Jacques Monclar, consultant for the BeIN Sports channel, which broadcasts the NBA in France. The former France team player and coach notes, however, that there have been “a lot of injuries, a difficult integration and a game against the tide [de] which is done everywhere in the NBA… but 42 wins and 40 losses, finishing eighth, there is nothing to jump to the chandeliers”.

A format designed to restore interest

Minnesota will, despite everything, have two chances to snatch a place in the playoff. The first, Tuesday evening therefore, against the Los Angeles Lakers, who finished the season in seventh place in their Conference (43 wins, 39 losses), but arrive invigorated after a cannonball end to the season – 9 wins in the last 11 games. The winner will face Memphis, second in the Western Conference at the end of the regular season, in the best of seven games of the final phase.

“The Timberwolves are capable of rising above the chaos and playing their best basketball. They are also capable of losing thirty points., summarizes the Star Tribune. In case of defeat, they will have a new opportunity, on the night of Friday to Saturday, against the winner of the match between New Orleans (ninth) and Oklahoma City (tenth). Whoever wins will face Denver, first in the regular season in the West, still a best of seven games.

Tested during the 2019-2020 season in the sanitary bubble of Orlando, before being definitively established with tweaks the following season, this play-off pattern is the result of years of reflection on the part of the NBA to try to revive the interest of the last games of the season and to include as many franchises as possible in the playoff race.

Thus, on the side of the Eastern Conference, Miami (seventh) and Atlanta (eighth) also compete this night to obtain the right to face Boston (second) in the playoff. The loser will have the opportunity to catch up with the winner of the match between Toronto (ninth) and Chicago (tenth) to play the first round of the playoffs against Milwaukee (first).

“The best invention of the NBA in recent years”

“I think it’s the best invention of the NBA in recent years”assures George Eddy, who today comments on the meetings for Canal+ Afrique. “We didn’t take the last games of the regular season very seriously”he insists. “It allows you to have a motivation to grab this tenth place”also thinks Jacques Monclar. “I find it positive. It interests teams who could drop off the luggage much earlier. Half of the teams are eliminated in each Conference » before the start of the playoffs, he recalls.

A feeling shared by Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, whose team will participate in the “play-in” in the East, when it would have been directly qualified for the play-offs four years ago: “You have to seize this new experience. I think it’s great for the league. The last six or eight weeks have been very trying for sixteen teams in both Conferences. The competition was excellent. »

These play-off matches are all the more interesting because they are cutthroat, underlines George Eddy: “It’s a bit like university tournaments where everything is played in one match and there is no tomorrow for the loser. » The playoffs, then, are played in the best of seven games. “Our guys love competition and there are high stakes herenotes Erik Spoelstra. It is in these moments that we discover who we really are. And when there are issues, there are also consequences. »

Adam Silver, the commissioner of the league seems aware of the constant need for the NBA to create new formats or renew itself. “Trying new things is what makes our job so exciting. If you repeat yourself, not only will you lose interest, but your business won’t survive. It is a necessity for our operation”he developed during his visit to Paris in January, during a relocated match.

But if this “play-in” succeeded in restoring hope to certain teams, on the ground, they have never gone very far in the rest of the competition. Opposed to the two best teams in each Conference, they were eliminated each time in the first round. A fairly logical fate: in the last twenty years, only four teams ranked seventh or eighth (out of eighty) have managed to qualify for the next round. The last to achieve this feat was Philadelphia against Chicago (deprived of its best player, injured in the first game), in 2012.

But this year, bookmakers are ignoring the regular season rankings. « Les Lakers [septième et pas encore assurés d’une place en playoff] are more likely to be champions than Memphis [deuxième]. Denver [premier] is sixth in this list and Sacramento [troisième] good last, notes Fox Sport. “If there is a year where it can contradict each other, it is this year”confirms Jacques Monclar.