The man, who was beaten in Mokrina, was brutally attacked because he was protecting his son.

Izvor: Instagam/Printscreen/192_rs

On Monday, April 10, a man from TZ (52) was brutally beaten in a tavern in Mokrin after he intervened. as it is unofficially known, in the incident in order to protect his son who was in the bar.

A resident of Mokrin was attacked by four young men from Kikinda and seriously injured. One of the attackers beat the man with a chair, while the other three hit him with their hands and kicked him. The father, who was protecting his son, had both his forearms broken and suffered other physical injuries.

“The injured patient was admitted to our hospital where he was given help, but for subsequent diagnostics he was transferred to the Clinical Center of Vojvodina in Novi Sad for treatment on Tuesday morning,” the hospital in Kikinda said. Let’s remind you, the attackers were arrested, and after the terrible violence, they bragged on social media that they “broke everything”.

00:55 A gruesome fight in a tavern in Mokrin Izvor: Telegram/192_rs Izvor: Telegram/192_rs

“The incident was preceded by an argument between TZ (52) from Mokrin and DZ (27) from Kikinda, and then a fight broke out. The man from Kikinda hit the Mokrin resident several times with his hand, and then with a tool. MJ (29), BL ( 20) and IG (24) all from Kikinda,” a source from the investigation told Kurir earlier.

Source: Private archive

According to information, the attackers were already known to the police and they were detained.

(WORLD/Novosti)