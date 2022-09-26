A Plague Tale: Innocence is a pretty solid adventure, lasting 10-12 hours for most players, but the sequel seems to be quite different. Not only does it look absolutely top-notch, but it also seems to have deeper gameplay – it’s also 50% longer.

Kevin Pinson, lead level designer from Asobo Studio, revealed this in an interview with Game Magazine (issue 19), and we say the game takes 15-18 hours to complete. Neither artificially extended adventure time nor filler content, he added:

“It’s about pacing, no filler, no trying to make it longer because we need to. Our Publisher Focus Interactive encourages us to do for the game the length we want to do for the story we want to tell.

Therefore, we are not targeting a specific time. This is something we didn’t take into account when we first designed the game. We are a small team of 70 people, so we have to be very intense about our selection.

A Plague Tale: Requiem launches October 18 on PC, consoles 5, and Xbox Series S/X. A streaming switch version will also be available, and will also be included in Game Pass from day one.

Thank you MP