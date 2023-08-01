A quadriplegic returns to moving hands and wrists thanks to implants in the brain

And man with quadriplegiaKeith Thomas, had a miracle, thanks to medicine and an innovative brain implant which partially restored movement and sensation to his hands and wrists.

This incredible result was achieved thanks to an electronic device which, using artificial intelligence algorithms, has translated Thomas’ thoughts into actionsreconnecting the pathway between his brain and body that had been disrupted due to an injury.

All this was possible thanks to the work of Chad Bouton, vice president of advanced engineering at Northwell Health, developer of the technology and principal investigator of the clinical trial. “This is the first time the brain, body and spinal cord have been connected electronically in a paralyzed human to restore lasting movement and sensation.“

Thomas, who suffered a spinal injury following a diving accident in July 2020, was featured in a brain surgery lasting 15 hours for the installation of the implant, which was successfully completed on March 9, 2023. The latter consists of five microchips that are inserted directly into the brain, which uses AI to translate thoughts into actions.

Thanks to all this, the patient has achieved lasting improvements, now managing to move and feel his hands and wrists again without having to be connected to computers. It’s not the first time we’ve witnessed something like this: do you remember the paralyzed man who now walks thanks to an exoskeleton?

