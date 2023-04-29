A team of experts supports you! TeamSmart AI – PCM

I believe that users who are familiar with chat robots know that if you specify the identity of ChatGPT at the beginning of each chat session, you can get more expected answers. General ChatGPT plug-ins will only provide general-purpose characters to respond to your questions, but the Chrome extension “TeamSmart AI” introduced this time has many “AI experts” from all walks of life to provide you with specialized advice.

Install TeamSmart AI: click here

Although TeamSmart AI claims to support traditional Chinese and can also ask questions in traditional Chinese, the interface is still in English. The plug-in supports two models of gpt-3.5-turbo and gpt-4. Before using it, the user needs to provide the corresponding OpenAI API key, so there is no need to connect to the VPN when using it.

TeamSmart AI has 14 “experts”, including software engineer Marc, web analyst Sam, professional writer Christina, etc., and provide answers with their respective professional information. In addition, each expert has a series of proprietary prompts, such as Marc can explain code, generate test cases, add code comments, find bugs, etc.; and marketing expert Andrew can provide blog content ideas, create SEO LinkedIn posts Text and create a 300-word product introduction, etc.

However, under the free account, up to 3 experts can be selected at the same time, and there are only two or three preset prompts available for each expert. If you want to use up all the experts and prompts, you have to pay a one-time fee of US$37 (approximately HK$290 ).