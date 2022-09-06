With an image generated by Artificial Intelligence, Jason Allen – president of the Incarnate Games company that produces board games – won the first prize in an art competition at the Colorado State Fair. He participated in the category “digital art / digitally manipulated photography”, but when the news spread, the debate was rekindled on what can be considered art and who can be considered an artist. Allen used the Midjourney software and defends himself by explaining that he has not hidden it from the organizers of the competition.

by Eleonora Giovinazzo