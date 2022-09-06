Home Technology A work created by artificial intelligence won an art competition. But for many it is a scam
TechnologyTecnologia

A work created by artificial intelligence won an art competition. But for many it is a scam

by admin
A work created by artificial intelligence won an art competition. But for many it is a scam

With an image generated by Artificial Intelligence, Jason Allen – president of the Incarnate Games company that produces board games – won the first prize in an art competition at the Colorado State Fair. He participated in the category “digital art / digitally manipulated photography”, but when the news spread, the debate was rekindled on what can be considered art and who can be considered an artist. Allen used the Midjourney software and defends himself by explaining that he has not hidden it from the organizers of the competition.

by Eleonora Giovinazzo

See also  4 years behind bars!HTC Japan pushes new phones, Metaverse mobile phone 10/1 goes on sale

You may also like

Garmin unveils Venu SQ 2 smartwatch with enlarged...

Canro exhibited at TGS2022 for the first time!...

More iPhones than Android smartphones in circulation: first...

Apple Watch reproduces the classic “Pokémon Battle Surface”,...

Greener Ethereum, but decentralization at risk: how the...

Apple Watch Series 3 Countdown Starts

4 years behind bars!HTC Japan pushes new phones,...

More iPhones than Android smartphones in circulation: first...

Microsoft Updates VS Code Python Extension, Improves IntelliSense...

NBA 2K23 is a massive 152GB on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy