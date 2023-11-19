Abyss: New Game Levels, Modes, and Limited-Time Events in Latest Update

Hong Kong Team Launches Revamp and Limited-Time Event for Roguelike Mobile Game “Abyss”

The popular roguelike mobile game “Abyss” has received a revamp and launched a limited-time event, introducing new game levels and game modes. Developed by a Hong Kong team, the game is available on both iOS and Android platforms, allowing players to enter randomly generated mazes and hunt for treasures either alone or in teams with friends.

The latest update brings the ninth cave level called “Dark Garden,” which can be accessed through an extremely narrow walkway in the Medusa Garden. The environment is filled with strange petrification phenomena and a stone tablet that provides black magic energy. The darkness reduces players’ vision, making it more challenging to dodge monster attacks.

Moreover, the update introduces a new one-handed sword special martial skill called “Sword Saint Bloodline,” which increases attack speed and allows players to enter the “Saint” state, turning ordinary attacks into sword energy attacks. The game also promises to gradually unlock more combat skills, adding diversity to team formation.

The game’s arena has been upgraded to the “King’s Arena,” featuring new rules and scenarios. Players are divided into 20-person groups based on their personal levels, competing for points in four arena levels and earning additional points for completing the last level within a time limit.

In addition, the limited-time event offers up to 40 free draws and game props. For more information, players can visit the game’s official website.

With the launch of the revamp and the limited-time event, the team behind “Abyss” aims to provide an enhanced gaming experience and keep players engaged with new challenges and rewards. Players can look forward to venturing into the Dark Garden and testing their skills in the King’s Arena, while enjoying the new combat skills and game modes.

